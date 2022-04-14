Michelle Keegan has stunned her fans as she sizzled in a sports bra in her latest Instagram Story.
However, the 34-year-old actress also had a complaint to moan about to her 5.6 million followers as she asked them for their help.
Michelle Keegan’s sizzling Instagram story
The former Coronation Street star uploaded a stunning selfie to her Instagram story yesterday (Wednesday, April 13) for her 5.6 million followers to see.
In the snap, Michelle can be seen sitting on the floor in a gym.
The photo has been taken in the mirror, and Michelle is holding up her phone, which is covering part of her face.
The 34-year-old actress is make-up free and is rocking a black sports bra and green leggings.
“Can someone have a word with Apple, there’s no phone case with a battery built-in…,” she captioned the snap.
“Looks like I’ve got a deck of cards stuck to my phone!”
What did Michelle Keegan post next?
Following her trip to the gym, Michelle then posted about her post-workout plans.
The star took a trip to her local supermarket to buy some white wine.
Michelle filmed her trip down the aisle to the wine of her choice – Bread and Butter Chardonnay.
The star then picked up the wine before the short video ended.
“If you know you know, and @emmyclarkson certainly now KNOWS!!!!” she captioned the short video.
What else has the star been up to?
Michelle’s stunning selfie comes not soon after it was revealed that her husband Mark Wright had sacrificed a TV role to spend more time with her.
Mark recently revealed that he decided not to take up a job opportunity in the US for Michelle.
And it seems that he doesn’t have any regrets over his decision either.
“I was actually meant to host a really big dating show out there a few months ago. But I couldn’t do it because I had to be in a bubble for three months and I wouldn’t have been able to leave so I had to say no,” he said.
However, he didn’t rule out pursuing a career in America in the future though. In fact, he teased he might have a project there coming up soon.
“I can’t say what it is yet but it’s completely different for me,” he said. “It’s the most excited I have ever been for a show and one of my favourite things I have ever done.”
