Michelle Keegan has stunned her fans as she sizzled in a sports bra in her latest Instagram Story.

However, the 34-year-old actress also had a complaint to moan about to her 5.6 million followers as she asked them for their help.

Michelle Keegan uploaded the sizzling snap to her story (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan’s sizzling Instagram story

The former Coronation Street star uploaded a stunning selfie to her Instagram story yesterday (Wednesday, April 13) for her 5.6 million followers to see.

In the snap, Michelle can be seen sitting on the floor in a gym.

The photo has been taken in the mirror, and Michelle is holding up her phone, which is covering part of her face.

The 34-year-old actress is make-up free and is rocking a black sports bra and green leggings.

“Can someone have a word with Apple, there’s no phone case with a battery built-in…,” she captioned the snap.

“Looks like I’ve got a deck of cards stuck to my phone!”

Michelle then posted about her post-gym plans (Credit: Instagram)

What did Michelle Keegan post next?

Following her trip to the gym, Michelle then posted about her post-workout plans.

The star took a trip to her local supermarket to buy some white wine.

Michelle filmed her trip down the aisle to the wine of her choice – Bread and Butter Chardonnay.

The star then picked up the wine before the short video ended.

“If you know you know, and @emmyclarkson certainly now KNOWS!!!!” she captioned the short video.

Mark quit a recent TV role to spend more time with Michelle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has the star been up to?

Michelle’s stunning selfie comes not soon after it was revealed that her husband Mark Wright had sacrificed a TV role to spend more time with her.

Mark recently revealed that he decided not to take up a job opportunity in the US for Michelle.

And it seems that he doesn’t have any regrets over his decision either.

“I was actually meant to host a really big dating show out there a few months ago. But I couldn’t do it because I had to be in a bubble for three months and I wouldn’t have been able to leave so I had to say no,” he said.

However, he didn’t rule out pursuing a career in America in the future though. In fact, he teased he might have a project there coming up soon.

“I can’t say what it is yet but it’s completely different for me,” he said. “It’s the most excited I have ever been for a show and one of my favourite things I have ever done.”

