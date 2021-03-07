Michelle Keegan has hit out at rumours her marriage to ex-TOWIE star Mark Wright is on the rocks.

The actress and TV presenter tied the knot back in 2015.

They’ve remained tight-lipped about their marriage every since.

Michelle Keegan confronts marriage rumours

However, Michelle felt compelled to speak out after rumours began to emerge.

The actress had spent time away from Mark as she filmed Our Girl in South Africa for months.

It had been claimed that the distance was putting a “strain” on their relationship.

However, Michelle has hit back at the claims.

“Going away for work is never seen as a good thing, only as a negative, and I don’t understand that,” Michelle told You magazine. “Are you seriously supposed to turn down work in case it impacts your marriage?

“I find it ridiculous. The travelling could be tiring but it was amazing.

“I remember taking off one weekend and spending it on a tropical beach and thinking, ‘I’m being paid to be in another country doing something I love.'”

Michelle went on to reveal that the pair have made the conscious choice to not speak about their marriage in public.

She says seeing headline after headline made them pull back from the media to protect their relationship.

Michelle’s father-in-law battled COVID

Meanwhile, several of the Wright family members tested positive for COVID-19 over Christmas.

Sadly, it included Mark’s father, Mark Wright Senior.

As a result, he was hospitalised with the virus.

Mark spoke about the diagnosis during an appearance on Lorraine.

The former TOWIE star said: “You see it first hand and your own family suffering and your strong dad land in a hospital bed having to be assisted with oxygen and telling you how hard it is and how much pain they’re in.

“That’s when it really hits home and you think this is serious. You need to know it’s real.”

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Michelle either.

Production was halted on Our Girl when she reportedly had to self-isolate for two weeks.

