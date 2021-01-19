Michelle Keegan reveals she would train for two hours after feeling ‘guilty’ over food

Michelle Keegan has opened up on her diet secrets, revealing she no longer feels guilty for tucking into her favourite foods.

The Our Girl star, 33, admitted that while she used to restrict herself, she now indulges on the odd cheeseboard.

And she takes the same approach with her exercise regime.

Michelle Keegan has opened up on her diet and fitness secrets (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Michelle Keegan say?

She told Women’s Health: “If I want a cheeseboard one night, I’ll have it, without feeling guilty.

“[Previously] it was always the guilt for me a lot of the time. I would be in the gym for two hours because I was like ‘Oh I’ve really been bad this week, so I need to go in the gym, I need to work it off’.

Read more: Our Girl: Will there be another series as Michelle Keegan hints at comeback after exit?

“I was in the gym for two hours.”

Instead, Michelle takes part in 30 minute HIIT classes and enjoys daily walks with her dogs.

The actress revealed she no longer feels guilty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “I would definitely exercise first because that just sets me up for the day. I’ve already got that exercise done, I can tick it off a list, and I’ll feel a lot better for the day.

“I’ve really got into walking in lockdown.”

What does Michelle’s diet consist of?

When she’s not indulging, Michelle’s diet is still relatively healthy.

Furthermore, she explained: “Breakfast is normally porridge with oat milk, and a few berries in there. Or brown bread with avocado.

Michelle says she’s inspired by fitness husband Mark Wright (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Then for lunch, I normally have a protein base, whether it’s chicken or a fish with veg.”

Meanwhile, she ends the day with “seabass or salmon with soya sauce” for dinner.

How often does Michelle work out?

The former Coronation Street star has always been open about her love of fitness.

During lockdown, the actress was often snapped working out in her snazzy home gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan)

She even credited husband Mark Wright’s training and nutrition programme for helping stay in shape.

Michelle previously told fans on Instagram: “I’ve been doing the @trainwright workouts for weeks now.

Read more: Mark Wright reveals dad has mentally ‘changed’ after battling coronavirus

“Thank you @wrighty_ and @joshwright4444 for keeping me active and motivated during this time… Now for the 30 day plan! Let’s go!”

Meanwhile, Mark and his family were recently left worried after his dad contracted coronavirus over Christmas.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.