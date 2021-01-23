Michelle Keegan looks stunning in a bikini throwback snap on social media.

The former Our Girl actress, 33, posted a glamorous holiday picture amid the third national lockdown.

In the black and white picture, she’s seen gazing off into the distance while wearing a skimpy bikini and white sarong.

Addressing her 4.8 million Instagram followers, Michelle captioned the post with: “A year ago today…”

Michelle seems to be missing international travel (Credit: SplashNews)

The Wright family miss their exotic holidays

Her husband Mark Wright rushed to comment: “The difference a year can make,” followed up with a broken heart emoji.

Read more: Piers Morgan pays tribute to his ‘hero’ Larry King

And his mum Carol agreed with Michelle’s sentiments, commenting: “Take us back to paradise.”

Take us back to paradise.

Meanwhile Mark’s younger sister, Natalya, replied: “Take us back.”

What did Michelle Keegan fans say about the bikini shot?

Dozens of Michelle’s fans, however, commented on her amazing abs as well as how “unreal” she looks in the holiday candid.

“So gorgeous,” said one admirer.

Another added: “She is unreal.”

A third said: “I’ll take abs like this please!”

Michelle Keegan shared a throwback snap in a bikini (Credit: SplashNews)

Michelle and Mark, along with the rest of the nation, are stuck in national lockdown.

Unable to travel other than for essential journeys, international holidays are also strictly off the cards for millions.

Read more: TOWIE bosses break silence over Mick Norcross’ death

In fact, Mark’s sister Jessica Wright complained in December that she’d been forced to cancel her holiday to Dubai with her partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan)

Also taking to Instagram, she lamented: “I mean I just cannot … more to the point I was going away for New Year’s with my hubby-to-be.

“We said that this year we were going to give each other our flights and accommodation for our holiday to Dubai as our Christmas presents to each other.

“We ain’t going anywhere now though guys.”

Michelle’s father-in-law had COVID

But tragedy struck over the Christmas holidays, as several of the Wright family members tested positive for COVID-19.

In fact, this included Mark and Jessica’s father, Mark Wright Senior.

While speaking to Lorraine, Mark explained how his old man was hospitalised with the virus.

The former TOWIE star said: “You see it first hand and your own family suffering and your strong dad land in a hospital bed having to be assisted with oxygen and telling you how hard it is and how much pain they’re in.

“Thats when it really hits home and you think this is serious. And we need to listen and believe what you’re told. You need to know it’s real.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.