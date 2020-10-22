Michelle Heaton has backed Coleen Nolan’s idea of having a “bye bye breasts” cancer party.

Coleen has said she might host one, should she opt for a double mastectomy following her sisters’ breast cancer diagnosis.

Both Anne, 69, and Linda, 61, recently revealed their breast cancer had returned.

Sister Bernie died from the disease in 2013.

As a result, Coleen has revealed she sees her breasts as a “ticking time bomb” and is considering having them removed during a double mastectomy.

Coleen Nolan has said her breasts are a “ticking time bomb” (Credit: Splash News)

The procedure is exactly what Michelle Heaton had done in 2012, after she discovered she carried the mutated BRCA2 gene.

Read more: Michelle Heaton reveals she reached out to Sarah Harding after cancer diagnosis

The mutated gene greatly increases your risk of getting cancer, and Michelle exclusively told Entertainment Daily that Coleen’s idea of a party should be celebrated, should she decide to have them removed.

What did Michelle Heaton say about Coleen Nolan’s breast cancer fears

Asked if she thought Coleen’s comments were in bad taste, Michelle told ED!: “No, it’s not in bad taste. I love her, she can’t do anything in bad taste.”

It’s to be celebrated. If she decides to do that to eradicate the risk of breast cancer then she should be absolutely hailed up because that’s what we’re all trying to fight for.

Michelle added: “It’s to be celebrated. If she decides to do that to eradicate the risk of breast cancer then she should be absolutely hailed up because that’s what we’re all trying to fight for.

“The more people that know if they’re carrying a gene or that they’re more susceptible, then the less likely it is we’re going to have more women die of breast cancer.”

Coleen has said she’s undecided over what to do but, if she gets her breasts removed, she may make a “plaster cast” of her old boobs so she can hang them on the wall.

Michelle Heaton has backed Coleen’s party idea, saying it’s to be ‘celebrated’. Michelle wears top, £8, leggings and £12.50, from George (Credit: Asda)

Working with Asda’s Tickled Pink

After recovering from her mastectomy and hysterectomy, Michelle is now keen to raise money and awareness for cancer charities.

Read more: Christmas Dinner Gin that tastes of turkey, stuffing and cranberry goes on sale

As such, this Breast Cancer Awareness month, she’s teamed up with Asda to model the new George Tickled Pink activewear range, which raises money for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!.

“I’ve been involved with the last few Tickled Pink campaigns,” she said. “But this year is very different due to COVID-19.”

Michelle added: “They were looking for somebody to model the activewear range and they asked me. So I was like, absolutely!

“First of all I get to go into London and have my photos taken and I haven’t had that for so long, and I get to wear fitness wear for a great campaign. So it ticked every box for me.”

Coleen and Michelle on Loose Women (Credit: YouTube)

‘Armpit fat is the worst’

And, she said, no matter how slim you are, the importance of a comfortable gym kit should not be underestimated.

“If you wear something too tight you will never feel great and then you won’t do your best,” she said.

“If I wear something too tight for my body it’s irritating, it cuts in, you feel self conscious and I just think about me rather than putting any effort into my workout.

“That’s what’s great about this activewear range, it feels like a second skin.

“No matter how skinny one may be, if something’s too tight, that roll of armpit fat is the worst thing to make you feel self-conscious.”

Michelle models this year’s George at Asda Tickled Pink activewear range. You can shop the range in store or online here. It raises money for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.