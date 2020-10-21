Christmas dinner flavoured gin exists and we imagine the new tipple will be a pretty divisive one among Brits.

Gin has become the most popular tipple around in recent months.

However, is the new flavour a step too far?

It’s the brainchild of Nelson’s Distillery and forms part of the brand’s festive 2020 range.

The four drinks are available in a Christmas selection box (Credit: Nelson’s Distillery)

What flavours are in the Christmas Dinner Gin?

The Christmas Dinner Gin features hints of cranberry as well as the flavours of sage and turkey.

Yes, it appears you can now drink your Christmas dinner in a gin goblet!

“One for the cook,” the website reads.

“Christmas Dinner Gin serves up the sweetness of cranberry fused with the complexity of sage and… hints of turkey (trust us).”

Nelson’s insist “no turkeys were harmed in the making of this gin” and, as such, it’s suitable for vegans.

The 50cl bottle of gin costs £25 and features an alcohol content of 37.5% ABV.

You can now drink your Christmas dinner in a new gin (Credit: Nelson’s Distillery)

What else is in the boozy selection box?

However, that’s not all, if you really want to get into the Christmas spirit, there’s a whole selection box full of alcoholic beverages you can buy to enjoy on the big day.

It costs a whopping £90 but it does feature four bottles of flavoured gin.

And, as well as the Christmas Dinner Gin, there’s also a Christmas Brussels Sprout Vodka.

“Like its veggie inspiration, Nelson’s Brussels Sprout Vodka is a love it or hate it festive green tipple. This exclusive, if controversial, blend subtly incorporates the nutty cabbage-like flavour into the must-have gift,” the blurb reads.

The Clementine Spiced Rum sounds like a nice festive tipple (Credit: Nelson’s Distillery)

Alcoholic Christmas treats

The other drinks in the selection box sound a lot more palatable.

The Christmas Gin features sparkling golden flakes and the “comforting aromas of cinnamon and vanilla, meeting a tang of orange and a pinch of pink peppercorn”.

The other drink is a rum, so the box contains pretty much something for everyone.

Billed as the perfect “stocking filler”, the Christmas Clementine Spiced Rum “brings together the sweet warming taste of nutmeg and a light zest of clementine”.

Each of the bottles are available to buy separately too, should you be a huge Brussels sprout fan…!

The letterbox selection box is a gin-credible gift for gin fans (Credit: Cooper King Distillery)

Other gin selection box news

Should you be in the market for another gin selection box – and one that fits through the letterbox – look no further than the Cooper King Distillery.

It has launched two alcoholic Sharing Selection Boxes for the festive season and, with COVID-19 making meet ups nigh-on impossible – these are fully post-able.

The boxes feature three 100ml spirits and it’s the gin one that’s caught our eye.

It costs £25 and features the distillery’s award-winning Dry Gin, Herb Gin and yummy Berry & Basil Gin Liqueur.

Pick them up online here.

