Michelle Heaton has revealed Sarah Harding is a ‘strong girl’ who will “fight” against her aggressive form of breast cancer.

Back in August, Sarah revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which has now “advanced” to other parts of her body.

She recently revealed she was undergoing treatment on the NHS.

Sarah Harding revealed she was battling breast cancer over the summer (Credit: Splash News)

Back in 2012, Michelle discovered she was a carrier of the mutated BRCA2 gene.

As a result, she underwent a preventative mastectomy and hysterectomy to reduce her risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers.

What did Michelle Heaton say about Sarah Harding?

And now, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily, Michelle reveals she has “reached out” to Sarah in her hour of need.

Read more: Gogglebox star Ellie reveals huge new tattoo

“I did reach out to her,” Michelle revealed exclusively to ED!.

“And Nadine [Coyle] texted me to say: ‘Sarah would like to speak to you at some point.’

“That’s been it. I’ve left it there and when she’s ready I’m sure she’ll give me a ring,” Michelle added.

The singers go way back, from the days when Michelle toured with Liberty X and Sarah hit the big time with Girls Aloud.

“She was at my first wedding and I knew her reasonably well back in the day,” Michelle said.

Michelle Heaton has said Sarah is a “strong girl” and she’s hoping she’ll “fight” the disease (Credit: Splash News)

‘She’s a strong girl like me’

“I haven’t seen her for a while. But she knows where I am and she’s a strong girl like me so I’m hoping she will fight like I did.”

Asked how Sarah, 38, would be feeling after receiving such devastating news, Michelle said: “I can’t imagine having that diagnosis at such a young age. My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith reveals exhaustion ahead of first live show

“Also, it’s just really difficult when they’re so young and they’re from our era and you knew them really well back in the day. It’s hard to read and see.

“I’m sure she’s been inundated with lots of people offering love and condolences and help, but then when you’re in that situation, you kind of just want to be and then when they’re ready they’ll reach out,” she said.

Michelle also had some advice for Sarah or anyone going through a similar experience.

“When it comes to something like this, fight. That’s what I’ve done, fight,” she said.

Michelle has teamed up with Asda to model the new George Tickled Pink activewear range (Credit: Asda)

Michelle on ‘bad days’

“Even on bad days where I feel like I can’t really crack on or get out of bed, I think there is always tomorrow.

When it comes to something like this, fight. That’s what I’ve done, fight.

“There is a part of me that takes each day as it comes and I want to live that day as fully as I can,” she added.

Michelle models this year’s George at Asda Tickled Pink activewear range. You can shop the range in store or online here. It raises money for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.