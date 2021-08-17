Michaela Strachan told of her shock after discovering her much-loved dogs were poisoned by the drug crystal meth.

Springwatch host Michaela, 55, took to Instagram to share the devastating news with her followers. Her pet poaches Rio and Timmy, both rescue dogs, began having seizures after returning from a mountain walk near their South Africa home.

Michaela Strachan rushed her dogs to the vet

The star quickly rushed them to the vet, who recognised the symptoms as an overdose from a drug with the street name ‘Tik’. The vet told Michaela that she believed the mutts had eaten human faeces, which left them confused and disorientated.

Alongside the snap of her poorly poaches, she wrote: “Extraordinarily, the vet has come across the problem before.

“I spent the night nursing them through their hectic trips as they shook, twitched, vomited and peed.”

In addition, she said: “They were waking up confused, disorientated, paranoid and spaced out. Fortunately, they seem to be through the worst of it this morning. But, seriously, you couldn’t make it up.”

And, her fans were quick to show their concern for the animals.

One wrote: “Oh Michaela, that’s awful. I hope they’re both loads better today – sounds like you all need a rest.”

In addition, another said: “Just wow! Poor dogs.”

Did the dogs recover?

Meanwhile, Michaela shared a photo of the animals enjoying a walk on the beach.

And, she announced that her dogs had recovered after a couple of days and were back enjoying the great outdoors.

She said: “Rio and Timmy on the beach and back to their old selves.

“Tails are wagging, noses wet, tongues out and chasing seaweed. Seemingly none the worse for their guest appearance in Breaking Bad!

“Thank you for all your comments and support. Weird experience.”

Meanwhile, Michaela moved to South Africa in 2002 and lives with her partner Nick, son Oliver, 15, and is step-mum to twins Sam and Tom, 31, and daughter Jade, 33.

It’s the place she calls her ‘haven’.

Michaela with her Springwatch co-stars Chris Packham, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke (L-R) (Credit: BBC)

And, while Michaela spends a lot of time away from her family while filming Autumwatch, Winterwatch and Springwatch, she previously told Hello! “I always miss my family, but I’ve been doing this job for a long time now.

“So although it seems outrageous to some people, to me, travelling around the world has always been my life, and it’s very normal.”

And, if you’re missing Michaela on your TV screens, she’ll be back in October fronting Autumnwatch on BBC Two.

