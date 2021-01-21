Winterwatch host Gillian Burke is best known for her presenting role on the popular BBC Two programme.

BBC viewers know Gillian Burke as one of the hosts of Winterwatch (Credit: BBC)

Who is Winterwatch favourite Gillian Burke?

Gillian is a presenter, voice-over artist and TV producer.

She studied biology at the University of Bristol. After that, she produced documentaries such as The Ultimate Guide: House Cats and Snakemaster.

Since moving from behind the camera to on-screen roles, she has worked on shows such as Animal Planet and others for the Discovery Channel.

Her credits also include Thailand’s Wild Side and Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved.

Gillian currently lives in Cornwall and has two children.

The work I do on screen is what people are most aware of.

Epigram, Bristol Uni’s student newspaper, reported that the TV star grew up in Kenya and, as a child living in a rural area, she had the opportunity to explore nature from a young age.

The presenter is back on screens for series nine of Winterwatch (Credit: NNC/ Jo Charlesworth/ BBC)

Gillian on Winterwatch

Gillian joined the ‘Watches’ cast in 2017 and has presented alongside Chris Packham, Iolo Williams and Michaela Strachan, who unfortunately has had to miss this year’s series because of coronavirus restrictions, as she lives in South Africa.

Winterwatch star’s environmental advocacy

Gillian has previously addressed how her work as a presenter has given her a platform to be able to raise environmental issues.

She told epigram: “The work I do on screen is what people are most aware of, but I’m really excited about the opportunities that it is giving me to work with other organisations.

“I want to put my time and energy into doing my bit to work towards a point where as a species we stabilise how we’re impacting the planet and hopefully reverse some of that impact. I really believe that that is the most important thing right now.”

She enjoying having a platform for raising environmental issues (Credit: BBC)

Gillian’s advice for becoming more wildlife friendly

In 2017, Gillian revealed how people can make their own gardens a better environment for wildlife to flourish, particularly in the Autumn when the colder months are fast approaching.

In a chat with the BBC, she advised people not to be “too tidy”.

She said: “Dump logs, branches and cuttings and cover them with raked leaves and grass-clippings as an easy and fuss-free way of creating habitats for wildlife.”

“Leave fallen fruit and berries – they’re great autumn food for birds and insects. Log piles in a shady corner can offer valuable shelter for hibernating hedgehogs. If you’re too wiped by the weekend to tidy up the garden, here’s your perfect excuse. You’re welcome.”

