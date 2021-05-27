Springwatch: Who is presenter Michaela Strachan? Who is her partner?

Springwatch star Michaela Strachan has been around for years on our TV screens.

Many of us grew up watching the wildlife presenter on CBBC.

The beloved TV star is one of those faces everyone knows, but what is she up to now?

Michaela is best known for Springwatch (Credit: BBC)

Who is Springwatch star Michaela Strachan?

Michaela Strachan is an English television presenter.

She was born in Surrey, and before her career on television she embarked on a theatre career.

Not only that, but she also tried her hand at being a pop star.

Michaela had two singles chart in the UK.

Read more: Springwatch host speaks out after being cleared of assault charges

Even more randomly, she was mentioned in the song “Michaela Strachan You Broke My Heart (When I Was 12)” by British band Scouting for Girls.

Discussing the release of the track, she told The Independent at the time: “The band was more worried about it than I was! All I could think was, did I really mean this much to people?”

She gave birth to her son, Oliver, in 2005 and she shares him with her partner, Nick Chevallier.

In 2014, the TV star broke the tragic news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

As a result, she ended up having a double mastectomy.

In 2019, Michaela announced the news that she was officially cancer free.

Michaela has been on the BBC for decades (Credit: BBC)

What shows has Michaela Strachan starred in?

Michaela is currently best known for her role on BBC series Springwatch.

However, that’s far from the only thing she’s been in.

In January 2014, she was a contestant in series 2 of short-lived celebrity diving TV Show Splash!

Many will remember her for her CBBC series The Really Wild Show which was a big hit in the early 90s and 2000s.

“I always had a love for animals and wildlife, especially animal welfare, although I didn’t know much at the time,” she told Discover Wildlife.

“I was then poached for The Really Wild Show, and the rest is history!”

The show gave her the chance to experiencing things she had never previously dreamed of trying.

She told Escapism Magazine: “The most amazing experience I’ve ever had is diving with sharks. I’m a real shark fan.

“I’ve hand fed them – not everyone agrees with it, but I must say it was an incredible experience. I’ve dived with hammerheads, I’ve cage-dived with great whites: all my shark experiences I think have been the most full of adrenaline!”

Read more: Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – what are the prices of Field of Dreams?

She went on to be a regular reporter for BBC One show Countryfile until 2009.

Michaela then joined Springwatch and regularly appears in all its seasonal spin-offs too.

Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic meant that Michaela had to miss out on Winterwatch 2021.

She was stuck in South Africa and unable to return because of lockdown.