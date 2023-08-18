Sir Michael Parkinson’s close friend Dickie Bird today broke down in tears as he recalled their final conversation before the broadcaster’s death.

It was confirmed yesterday (August 17) that TV legend Michael had passed away aged 88.

Appearing on Sky News, cricket umpire Dickie, 90, shared details about speaking with his pal of 74 years just the day before he died.

Parky made his last appearance in public in April as he attended celebrations for Dickie’s birthday bash in Leeds.

They had first known each other as teenagers when they played at Barnsley Cricket Club in the 1950s.

Dickie Bird in tears following death of Michael Parkinson

An emotional Dickie became choked up as he spoke about his late friend.

“When I heard the news this morning, I were completely stunned and shocked,” he said. Dickie continued: “I shed a few tears because I’ve known Sir Michael since he was 14. We were 14-year-old kids in Barnsley here, the sons of coal miners.

“I was completely shocked because I only spoke to him yesterday. We had a long chat yesterday. I know he hasn’t been well. He hasn’t been well at all, and his voice yesterday, it didn’t sound as if it was strong. He had a weak voice, I heard, and I knew then that there was something wrong with him.”

Breaking down, Dickie also noted how the two pals said their farewells to one another.

We cracked a few jokes together, we had a few tears in our eyes.

He sobbed: “We cracked a few jokes together, we had a few tears in our eyes. And we said goodbye to each other at the end of the phone call as if we had this feeling that we wouldn’t see… excuse me.”

‘We said goodbye and that was it’

Dickie, who was overcome with emotion more than once during the interview, carried on: “I had this feeling we wouldn’t see each other again. We said goodbye and that was it. As I’ve known Michael for 74 years, he’s been my close friend.

“Not only my close friend, but my very, very special friend and it was so sad when I heard the news this morning. I sobbed in my chair and I shed a few tears.”

In an earlier statement following the announcement of Michael’s passing, Dickie paid tribute to him as “the best” at what he did.

Dickie told reporters: “His friendship meant more to me than anything else. It meant so much to me. Our friendship, if I wanted any advice I would ring Parky up. He helped me in so many, many ways.

“There will never be a chat show host like Michael Parkinson. He was the best.”

