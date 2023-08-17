Michael Parkinson in good spirits in final public appearance just four months before his death

Sir Michael Parkinson looked to be in good spirits in his final public appearance just a few months before his death.

Broadcasting legend Parky died on Wednesday (August 16) aged 88. His family said in a statement: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.” They added: “The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Fans have hailed Parky as the “king of chat shows” while sharing their sorrow over his passing on social media.

The star interviewer was last seen in public in April as he celebrated Dickie Bird’s 90th birthday. And despite looking frailer than in previous years, Michael Parkinson was snapped laughing and smiling with his cricketing pal in what is believed to be his final appearance.

Michael Parkinson final TV appearance

Parky last appeared on TV in November of 2022 when he popped up on BBC Breakfast.

He sat on the red sofa alongside son Mike to promote their book My Sporting Life: Memories, Moments and Declarations.

Viewers hailed him as “national treasure” at the time – and were delighted to see him on the box.

However, some were surprised at the prostate cancer survivor’s appearance, having apparently not seen him on their screens for a while.

One viewer reflected on social media at the time: “Incredible that Sir Michael Parkinson is still with us and sharp as a pin, but so sad how old age comes to us all in the end.”

‘Friends since we were youngsters’

However, back in April, Michael was full of smiles at he attended umpire Dickie’s 90th do.

It took place at Leeds’ Headingley Stadium, with Michael looking smart in a light blue collared shirt, black trousers and a navy checkered blazer.

He was pictured chatting with friend Dickie, who knew Michael going back years.

They were even teammates at Barnsley Cricket Club in the 1950s, before Parky’s TV career.

Dickie Bird tribute

Dickie told reporters following Michael’s death: “He was so close to me. We were friends since we were youngsters, his father and my father worked down the mines together in Barnsley and we have been friends all of our lives.”

He added: “His friendship meant more to me than anything else. It meant so much to me. Our friendship, if I wanted any advice I would ring Parky up. He helped me in so many, many ways.

There will never be a chat show host like Michael Parkinson.

“There will never be a chat show host like Michael Parkinson. He was the best.”

