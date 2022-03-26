What happened when Michael Bublé ‘elbowed’ his wife and are they still together?

Singer Michael Bublé, who appears on Saturday Night Takeaway tonight (March 26), was once accused of ‘elbowing’ his actress wife.

Luisana Lopilato was forced to defend her hubby after fans thought they saw him get violent with her during an Instagram live in April 2020.

In a short clip posted to the site, Michael appeared to elbow his wife, before pulling her close for a hug.

Fans were furious and accused the singer of being “abusive”.

Why was Saturday Night Takeaway star Michael Buble accused of abusing his wife?

Luisana made a comment on Instagram at the time, defending Michael.

During the furore, she wrote: “I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would choose him again a thousand times over!!”

A month later, she revealed on Argentinian TV show Intrusos that Michael had been getting death threats over the incident.

Speaking in Spanish on the show, she said: “It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened.

“It’s not nice to receive death threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family.”

She added that the whole incident caused Michael a lot of pain as he is always looking at ways to make her happy.

Luisana went on to say that they had received some kinder messages too, but the nasty ones were too much.

“We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn’t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina,” she said.

Is Michael Buble still with his wife?

The couple who married in 2011 are very much still together.

In February this year, Luisana announced that she’s expecting their fourth baby.

Posting from the ski slopes in Vancouver on Instagram, she wrote: “Ooops! We did it again.”

She then posted another pic of their three older children – Noah, Elias and Vida – kissing her belly.

The elbowing incident seems to have been forgotten by fans as they rushed to her comments section to congratulate her on her happy news.

Michael posted the same photo on his Instagram account and received an equal amount of love from fans.

Earlier this month Luisana told her followers that she was having cravings for ‘chips’. Salt and Vinegar crisps, to us Brits.

