Michael Buble gives fans a rare glimpse of daughter Vida as the pair sing together in lockdown video

Canadian crooner Michael Buble has delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of his daughter Vida.

The tot, who turns two in July, gatecrashed Michael's latest Facebook live video.

He's been uploading them daily alongside his actress and model wife Luisana Lopilato.

In Tuesday's video (April 21), however, the couple had a very special guest join them.

Michael Buble delighted fans by singing with Vida (Credit: Facebook)

And little Vida delighted viewers as she sang with her famous dad.

The video opened with Michael and Lu sitting side by side, before they encouraged the blonde tot to come and join them.

After speaking to their daughter in her mother's native Spanish, Michael spontaneously broke into song.

However, as he belted out Senorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, little Vida decided she'd quite like to join in.

The sweet tot finished her dad's words during their singalong (Credit: Facebook)

Michael sang: "I love it when you call me senori…"

"Ta!" came Vida's reply.

"I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave…," he sang.

"Ya!" came her reply.

"And when we dance it's…," Michael sang.

"Oooh la la la," the tot finished.

Michael's followers quickly decided the tot looked like her Argentinean mum.

One said: "Ah such a little cutie and mini Lu."

Another added: "She's so beautiful."

A third said: "OMG, Vida is like a beautiful little doll, so, so cute!"

Others commented that the tot was a star in the making and clearly took after her musical dad.

"She's a little star," said one.

"So adorable singing together," said another.

Vida also helped Daddy warm up for his workout (Credit: Facebook)

"OMG, your daughter could not be any cuter! And your duets together are just precious," another said.

Michael and his wife then decided to show off their fitness skills during an online workout.

Vida assisted with the warm-up.

OMG, Vida is like a beautiful little doll, so, so cute!

As Michael sang: "I like to move it, move it, I like to move it, move it," the tot danced and shouted: "Move it!"

"Aww bless her, she’s adorable," said one fan.

"Love your little family," said another.

Michael and Lu are also parents to sons Noah, six, and Elias, four.

Head to minute 15 of the video if you want to catch a glimpse of the cutie in action.

Last week, Lu was forced to defend Michael after he was accused of "abusive behaviour" towards her when he jokingly elbowed her in one of their videos.

