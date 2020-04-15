Fans accuse Michael Buble of 'abusive behaviour' as he elbows his wife during social media live stream

Singer Michael Buble has been accused of displaying "abusive behaviour" towards his wife Luisana Lopilato.

The encounter took place during the couple's daily lockdown live stream on social media.

In the video, Michael and Luisana can be seen sitting in front of the camera.

Michael starts speaking in Spanish as the video opens, before elbowing his Argentinean wife as she started to speak over him.

Michael Buble elbowed his wife at the start of their video (Credit: Facebook)

She appears to give her husband a shocked look, before smiling as he pulls her in for a hug.

However, while Lu didn't appear too bothered by the encounter, viewers of the live – which is streamed on Facebook and Instagram – deemed his behaviour "too aggressive".

Read more: Police seek new powers to enter homes and stop parties

One said they'd noticed "the change" in the Feeling Good singer since he started recording the daily videos.

"Cannot help noticing the change in Michael and not for the better," said one of the singer's followers.

"You started off happy and cheerful but now even getting irritated with the wife," they added.

"You're pushing her, pulling her arm"

Another asked: "Michael, are you drunk? I mean... why you treat Luisana like that?"

Luisana appeared to give her hubby a stern look (Credit: Facebook)

They continued: "You’re pushing her, pulling her arm... she looks so uncomfortable with your behaviour in this video. I didn't expect to see this from you."

Read more: Stacey Solomon gives Joe Swash a lockdown makeover

Another asked: "Do you always push her, pull her and treat her like that? I feel sorry for her and nobody adressing such rude attitudes and her apologising for everything. Disgusting!"

They added: "I hope she realises some day that the way you treat her isn't normal. Not your fan any more, bye!"

"She looks so uncomfortable being manhandled by him," another said.

Luisana – who is a model and actress – was even urged to leave the Canadian crooner over his behaviour.

However, she hit back in an Instagram statement and defended her husband.

She said: "It's incredible how some people are!! While we are in the middle of a pandemic, and living our lives under quarantine, angst, fear, loneliness, and uncertainty of all kinds!"

She looks so uncomfortable with your behaviour. I didn't expect to see this from you.

She continued: "I come out every day with my husband to try to do lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family and after all the pain that we have experienced."

"No doubts over who my husband is"

Lu added: "I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over!"

She also said the world needs "love, faith, values, unity and solidarity" now more than ever and "NOT these kind of people".

Luisana later defended her husband (Credit: Facebook)

Later she posted a video alongside Michael.

Although he didn't speak, the actress further defended her husband,

She said: "It's very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.