TV personality Melanie Sykes has opened up about her arrest for assault on her ex husband Jack Cockings.

Melanie, 51, says the November 2013 arrest “totally shocked” her.

She and toyboy roofer Jack married six months earlier, in May 2013. Mum-of-two Melanie and Jack divorced in 2014.

She admitted the offence after questioning from Metropolitan Police officers. This led to a caution for common assault.

However, the caution was later withdrawn after Melanie launched legal action.

Melanie Sykes has opened up about her 2013 arrest (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

What has Melanie Sykes revealed about her arrest?

Addressing her arrest for the first time, former Boddingtons ad star Melanie said she had shut herself in the kitchen of her London apartment after an argument with Jack that night.

She claims she asked him to leave. She also claims that Jack called the police without her knowledge and claimed she had assaulted him.

Melanie told The Times: “The doorbell went and I answered the door, and they told me that they were there to arrest me. I was just, like, ‘You are joking.’ I was totally shocked. It felt like an out-of-body experience. I’ve never ever been in trouble with the police. I’m not a violent person, I’m not capable of it.”

Read more: Melanie Sykes reveals ‘truly life-changing’ autism diagnosis at 51

However, despite being ‘clueless’ about why police were present, Melanie claims officers failed to check with both sides as to what had happened.

She also alleges police didn’t allow her to wait for a babysitter for sons Valentino, then 11, and Roman, nine, before arresting her.

Melanie Sykes and Jack Cockings married in May 2013 (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Why Melanie Sykes ‘accepted a caution for her arrest’

Melanie claims she decided to follow advice to ‘take the caution’ in order to get home as soon as possible.

She also indicates officers went on to ask about showbiz tales.

She recalled: “All the way home they were laughing and joking and wanting to know about the people that I’ve worked with. ‘What’s it like to work with Des O’Connor?’

“I was in the back of the car, having the most traumatic night of my life, trying to manage two police officers who want to have a casual, fun chat with me. What are you supposed to do? You can’t tell the policeman that it’s a really inappropriate conversation because, well, I was scared.”

Melanie Sykes described the incident: “The most traumatic night of my life” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why is Melanie Sykes speaking about her 2013 arrest now?

Melanie also indicated she decided to speak publicly about her experience following the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police offer in March.

It felt like an out-of-body experience.

She believes those officers that arrested her believed her ex without asking her for her account.

Jack Cockings declined to comment to The Times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Sykes (@msmelaniesykes)

What have police said?

A Met Police spokesman told MailOnline: “We fully appreciate how events earlier this year have heightened concerns about violence against women in London. We completely share those concerns.

“Training of officers on the sensitive and challenging issues of violence against women and girls is absolutely crucial. We are reviewing our existing advanced safeguarding course to ensure that it reflects national guidance. Officers will be able to gain and maintain accreditation in this area, developing vital skills and understanding which will benefit the public.

“We have also started to deliver new specialist training on domestic abuse to over 8,000 frontline constables and sergeants so we can improve the initial response to domestic abuse and assist officers with recognising and responding to coercive and controlling behaviour.

Read more: Melanie Sykes: How old is she? Who are her famous exes? What’s she up to in 2021?

“We are constantly working with our partners in a meaningful and understanding way, listening to views to help us help survivors of violence and to prevent violence occurring in the first place.

‘It is right that all Londoners can trust our officers, staff and volunteers whenever they encounter them. We depend on the trust of the public. All officers know this and understand that they need to work harder to regain the confidence of Londoners.

“Anyone who wishes to make a complaint is encouraged to do so. We want to hear about people’s experiences and have the opportunity to examine what has happened, identify any poor performance and improve the service we provide our communities.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.