TV presenter Melanie Sykes has revealed to Instagram fans she has been diagnosed with autism.

The model mum-of-two, 51, told followers it was a “positive diagnosis for me” that helped her ‘make sense of her life’.

Melanie, whose son younger son Valentino also has autism, also expressed how being diagnosed is “truly life-changing” for her.

Melanie Sykes believes her autism diagnosis has given her a “deeper understanding” of herself (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What has Melanie Sykes revealed about her autism diagnosis?

Former Boddingtons ad star Melanie also edits her own magazine called The Frank.

She has also opened up about her diagnosis to readers in an email, as well as on social media.

Read more: Who is Shop Well for the Planet star Melanie Sykes dating?

Melanie wrote: “This week has been truly life-changing. Or rather, life affirming.

“As many of you may or may not know, I was diagnosed with autism late Thursday afternoon.

“And then, finally, so many things made sense.”

(Credit: Splashnews.com)

Melanie’s struggles

She continued by noting how autism may help account for previous events in her life and career she was unable to understand.

Melanie went on: “I cannot begin to tell you the sense of relief this is for me and how much I celebrate this diagnosis,” she said.

“I now have a deeper understanding of myself, my life, and the things I have endured.”

I now have a deeper understanding of myself.

Reflecting on her work, she added: “The sensitivities around working in television have come up.

“I have always struggled with earpieces – what they call ‘talkback’, where you hear what the director says. I have often accidentally responded to the director in my ear, live on air, as I cannot juggle the person I am interviewing and the person in my ear at the same time.

“My memory has always been problematic. And remembering pieces to camera could spin me out, resulting in sleepless nights beforehand. There have been many tears of fear and frustration.”

(Credit: Splashnews.com)

How autism affected her marriage

Melanie has previously indicated Valentino’s diagnosis helped her move on from her marriage to actor Daniel Caltagirone.

She said on the Hot Mess Mums Club podcast, Mel said: “That boy is the light of my life. When he was diagnosed he changed my life.

“I couldn’t be in a marriage that I wasn’t happy in, in order to help him. I had to sort myself out and he helped me get out of the situation that I was in – he was definitely the fuel for the move to do that.

“When you are unhappy you can’t function as a parent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Sykes (@msmelaniesykes)

How fans reacted to Melanie Sykes’ Insta announcement

Mel’s Insta video soon racked up thousands of views, with many followers hailing her as an “inspiration”.

Others related their own circumstances in the comments sections and many more were grateful for her being so open.

Read more: Melanie Sykes’ romantic history

One person wrote: “Thank you for sharing this.”

Another remarked: “It’s awesome that you’re sharing this. Lift the lid, shine light on the stigma. And congrats on understanding you more!”

And a third person added: “This huge piece of the puzzle to understanding self is a huge gift.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.