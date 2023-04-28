Melanie Sykes shares extreme reaction after discovering Strictly star partner ‘cheated’ on her

Melanie Sykes has revealed her extreme reaction to discovering partner Matt Goss allegedly cheated on her while they were together.

Telly fave Melanie, 52, and Bros star Matt, 54, enjoyed a five-year romance in the 1990s during their twenties. They dated between 1992 until 1997, relocating at one point to the US for Matt’s career.

But now, in her new autobiography, former I’m A Celebrity contestant Melanie has opened up about being literally sickened by his alleged infidelity.

Melanie Sykes and Matt Goss cheating claims

Writing in Illuminated: Autism & All The Things I’ve left Unsaid, Melanie goes into detail about the highs and lows of her love life. Melanie and Matt, who starred in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing, apparently met on a blind date. She details how he was focused on his career, while she wanted to “be free and spontaneous”.

But when Melanie noticed phone numbers she didn’t recognise on his bill, she became suspicious after ringing up and allegedly encountering another woman who claimed to be Matt’s girlfriend on the other end of the line.

‘I was dumbstruck’

Melanie writes she was “devastated” by the discovery at the time. She explains: “I had been so worried about him being jealous of me, I couldn’t believe for all these years he had been, it seemed, prolifically unfaithful. I went to the bathroom and threw up.”

Additionally, she adds: “I was dumbstruck, devastated and totally overwhelmed.”

Matt reportedly proposed to Melanie in order to help heal their relationship. But she moved back to the UK. Nonetheless, they are said to have remained on friendly terms. And he reportedly referred to her as his “first true love” while addressing the audience during a 2017 concert.

Dedicating a song to her at the time, Matt reportedly said: “It didn’t work out. We both moved on and found other loves. Been in and out of love. But we’ve remained best friends. So this is for you.”

Following their split, mum-of-two Melanie was married to actor Daniel Caltagirone from 2001 until their 2009 divorce. She later wed roofer Jack Cockings in 2013. Their divorce was confirmed in 2016. Melanie – who says she is “done” with TV work – has also previously been linked with actor Max Beesley, Steve Coogan and Olly Murs.

