Mel B’s ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, has admitted making a phone call to the domestic abuse charity she is a patron of.

Stephen said he contacted the charity to allege that Mel was a liar and wasn’t a victim of domestic abuse.

He denies all of Mel’s allegations against him.

Mel and Stephen married in 2008 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mel B accused husband of abuse

Back in February 2007, Mel began dating Stephen Belafonte, an American film producer.

In June 2007 they married in secret in Las Vegas. They renewed their vows in front of their families in Egypt in 2008.

Read more: Mel B admits lasting effects of domestic violence and reveals how she found out Queen is honouring her

In 2011, they welcomed their first child together – a little girl called Madison Brown Belafonte.

However, Mel and Stephen separated in 2016. In 2017, Mel filed for divorce, accusing Stephen of physical and emotional abuse.

In 2018, Mel became a patron of Women’s Aid – a domestic violence survivor’s charity.

Stephen contacted Women’s Aid (Credit: The Alexis Texas Podcast/YouTube)

Stephen Belafonte contacts Women’s Aid

During a recent appearance on the Private Talk with Alexis Texas podcast, Stephen spoke about contacting Women’s Aid.

“I said: ‘Hey, Melanie is clearly telling you lies,'” he said.

He then continued, telling Women’s Aid: “‘Don’t believe me, I have all of the proof from forensic accountants right before we went to court.'”

I said: ‘Hey, Melanie is clearly telling you lies.’

However, according to Belafonte, the domestic abuse charity refused to engage with him.

According to sources, Women’s Aid believe and support survivors of domestic abuse and don’t engage with the alleged suspects.

Speaking to the Mirror, Women’s Aid confirmed this to be the case.

A spokesperson for the company said:: “If contacted by an alleged perpetrator of domestic abuse, we refer them to Respect, a national charity which has expertise in working with domestic abuse perpetrators.”

Mel has been open about being the victim of domestic abuse (Credit: ITV)

Mel B and Women’s Aid

Since her split from Stephen, Mel has been very open about her experiences with domestic abuse.

Back in January, Mel spoke on Steph’s Packed Lunch about her experiences with domestic abuse.

“When you leave an abusive relationship it can take you years to get over it. I’m six years out and I still get PTSD and flashbacks and if a door slams, I can still jump and I get nervous,” she revealed.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

“Especially if you’ve experienced coercive control, it really gets your soul, it destroys your personality, your confidence.”

The former Spice Girls star also received an MBE for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

She said that receiving the honour was “still a little bit shocking and very overwhelming, it’s a big deal”.

“It was really overwhelming, it wasn’t anything to do with being a Spice Girl. It was all to do with my shedding the light on the taboo topic, domestic violence,” she said.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.