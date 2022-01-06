Mel B has opened up about the lasting impact experiencing domestic violence left on her.

Mel was with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte for 10 years.

The pair eventually split in 2017. However, it was only then that the singer finally went on to share what she had endured during their marriage.

“When I was speaking about it way back in 2017, it was something people didn’t talk about, it was considered icky and taboo and dark and shameful,” she said during Steph’s Packed Lunch today.

“When I brought my book out there was only one publisher willing to publish it.

Mel B has spoken out about being able to talk publicly about her alleged abuser (Credit: Splashnews)

“That’s how undercover it was. It was like a taboo, dirty topic to talk about…. Now we can talk about it and it’s a huge epidemic, we need to get behind and support charities like Women’s Aid.”

Mel heard her father was dying from cancer in 2017. As a result, Mel packed her bags.

She also spoke about the lasting impact her experiences have had on her.

Mel said: “When you leave an abusive relationship it can take you years to get over it. I’m six years out and I still get PTSD and flashbacks and if a door slams, I can still jump and I get nervous.

“Especially if you’ve experienced coercive control, it really gets your soul, it destroys your personality, your confidence.”

Mel B on the Queen honouring her

Meanwhile, Mel went on to open up for the first time about being awarded an MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

She described being awarded the honour as “still a little bit shocking and very overwhelming, it’s a big deal”.

Mel B is being awarded by the Queen for speaking out against her alleged abuser (Credit: Splashnews)

“The letter arrived at mum’s house in a chauffeur-driven car. My mum calls me and goes ‘there’s a letter here from your majesty, what have you done?’ I rushed home and my hands were shaking. My mum went ‘open it open it, oh my God you’re in trouble…’

“I opened it up and I had to read it again and again because it wasn’t sinking in.

“It was really overwhelming, it wasn’t anything to do with being a Spice Girl. It was all to do with my shedding the light on the taboo topic, domestic violence.”

She added: “To be able to be a voice and help women through traumatic experiences, and men too.”

