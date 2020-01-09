Meghan to return to acting after quitting the royal family?

Long before Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex she had been a famous face thanks to her career as an actress, most notably in US drama series Suits.

But the mother-of-one gave up her acting career when she met her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and joined the royal family following their wedding in May 2018.

It's reported that Meghan, 38, racked up a net worth of $5million (almost £4million) before tying the knot with Harry.

Could Meghan return to the acting world? (Credit: YouTube)

The couple announced on Wednesday that they will be stepping away from their roles as "senior royals".

In a statement, they said they plan to work to become "financially independent".

So could Meghan return to the world of acting?

I think Meghan wants to go back to acting.

Even if the Duchess wanted to return to Suits, it's unlikely as the series ended last year.

Bookies Paddy Power have

placed odds on Meghan returning to acting at 5/1.

But many royal fans on Twitter reckon Meghan could start looking for acting roles.

Harry and Meghan have stepped away from their roles in the royal family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

One person said: "I think Meghan wants to go back to acting and has not realised you can't do that as a senior royal hence moving to Canada."

Another wrote: "I really hope Meghan goes back to acting and other things that make her happy now that her and Prince Harry have stepped down from their senior roles in the palace."

A third tweeted: "Sooo does this announcement mean Meghan Markle can also go back into acting."

It comes after the couple said in a statement posted to their Instagram account: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

The couple revealed they will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and Meghan's native America, and the pair hope to still be able to raise their son to "appreciate royal tradition".

They added: "It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

Meghan and Harry said they intend to be "financially independent" (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

Following the announcement, Buckingham Palace officials later described the move as "complicated."

They said in a brief statement: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

