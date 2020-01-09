Royal fans joke Meghan has quit royal family to play herself in The Crown

Royal fans have joked the Duchess of Sussex has quit her role in the royal family to play herself in The Crown.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry announced on Wednesday that they will be stepping away from their roles as "senior royals" and will work to become "financially independent".

The mother-of-one gave up her acting career when she met Harry and joined the royal family following their wedding in May 2018.

Meghan was an actress in Suits before joining the royal family (Credit: YouTube)

After the news broke yesterday, many people took to Twitter to joke Meghan could try and bag a job in the Netflix series playing herself.

One person said: "Genius move by Prince Harry and Meghan - it’s clear that this is all being arranged so that Meghan gets the lucrative contract to play herself in The Crown."

Another wrote: "Imagine the scenes if Meghan Markle played herself on the Crown. Legendary."

A third added: "I can't wait for The Crown S8 with Meghan Markle as herself. Do it Netflix."

However, one of the show's producers has said the programme will "probably" never reach the point where it features the current news going on.

Suzanne Mackie told the Press Association news agency: "To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day.

"I think we’ll probably – we won’t travel into the present day."

Meanwhile, Bookies Paddy Power have placed odds on Meghan returning to acting at 5/1.

It comes after the couple said in a statement posted to their Instagram account: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

Olivia Colman currently plays Queen Elizabeth in the series (Credit: Netflix)

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

The couple revealed they will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and Meghan's native America, and the pair hope to still be able to raise their son to "appreciate royal tradition".

They added: "It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

Meghan and Harry said they intend to be "financially independent" (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

Following the announcement, Buckingham Palace officials later described the move as "complicated."

They said in a brief statement: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

