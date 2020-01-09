Bookies reveal odds on Harry and Meghan getting a divorce in next five years

Things are certainly all change for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they made the decision to step down as senior royals.

But, whatever happens next, the couple are in it together, right?

Not necessarily, according to the bookies.

Bookies have offered odds of 8/1 on Harry and Meghan divorcing in the next five years (Credit: Splash News)

Paddy Power is offering odds of 8/1 that Meghan and Harry will divorce in the next five years.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in 2018 and they appear to be very much in love.

However, punters seem to think it might not last following their drastic decision to essentially quit the royal family.

Harry and Meghan married in Windsor in May 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

The royals have one son together, Archie, who was born last May.

Former Suits star Meghan has already been through one divorce after the end of her marriage to Trevor Engelson in 2013.

I think Meghan wants to go back to acting and has not realised you can't do that as a senior royal, hence moving to Canada.

It's thought that, in a bid to now become "financially independent", Meghan could return to work as an actress.

There's talk that the step away from the royal family could be because Meghan wants to return to work as an actress (Credit: Splash News)

Paddy Power has the odds at 5/1 – and the Twittersphere thinks that could be behind the couple's part-time relocation.

One royal watcher said: "I think Meghan wants to go back to acting and has not realised you can't do that as a senior royal, hence moving to Canada."

Her father Thomas Markle also voiced his disapproval upon hearing the news they will split from the royal family.

