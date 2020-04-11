Meghan Markle reportedly finding LA lockdown 'incredibly hard'

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reportedly finding it tough being in lockdown in her new Los Angeles home.

The Duchess of Sussex, along with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie, moved to her hometown of LA from their rented home in Canada just as coronavirus started to wreak havoc across the world.

It was meant to bring her closer to her friends and her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in the city.

However, the strict social-distancing measures will have scuppered any hopes of catching up with them. And a royal expert reckons Meghan will be suffering as a consequence.

Harry, Meghan and Archie have moved to Los Angeles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Difficult times

Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: "This must be incredibly hard for Meghan, being so close to her mother, just a matter of miles away.

"It is equally difficult for Doria, because she won't have been able to seen Archie yet.

"They are taking social distancing and government guidelines very seriously indeed."

Meghan and Harry briefly lived in Canada after stepping down as senior royals.

It's reckoned that they're living in the Malibu hills with their 11-month-old son.

As you may have read here at Entertainment Daily! yesterday, the royal couple have reportedly had to cancel Archie's first birthday celebrations due to the pandemic.

The Sussexes are living in LA (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William reportedly 'desperate' to help

Meanwhile, Harry's brother William is reported to be 'desperate' to help with the battle against the coronavirus.

In a segment on the ROYALS podcast, royal correspondent Angela Mollard suggested that the future King of England wanted to utilise his helicopter piloting experience for the greater good.

But she added that it was unlikely to happen due to William's other commitments.

She told listeners: "We're going to turn to the royals more in these times, and we know Kate and William will be a big part of that.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly wants to help in the fight against the coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"William's desperate to get out there, having had that air ambulance background, and help on the front line.

"Of course, he probably can't because he'll have royal jobs to do."

