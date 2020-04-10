Harry and Meghan ‘forced to cancel plans for Archie’s first birthday due to coronavirus’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly had to cancel son Archie's first birthday plans due to the coronavirus.

The little boy will celebrate turning one on May 6 and he was expected to have a big bash.

However, due to the pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently having a more toned down celebration.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly had to cancel son Archie's first birthday plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told E! News: "Plans have changed. I think the hope in royal circles had been that the Sussexes would return to the UK in May.

"They were also due to attend the Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, on June 13.

"Those events are now cancelled, and Harry and Meghan are holed up in California. Archie is set to celebrate his first birthday with only his parents."

The insider said the hope "had been that Archie’s first birthday would somehow be marked with some members of the Royal Family".

However, it "won’t be the big first birthday celebration they had been planning, with friends, family and some godparents".

Harry and Meghan will mark their son's birthday as a family-of-three (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple are believed to be in Los Angeles with their son amid the coronavirus lockdown.

At the end of last month, they stepped down from royal duties and are no longer senior members of the royal family.

However, they are still busy working and recently revealed their new charity, Archewell.

Meghan and Harry's new charity

The couple told the Telegraph: "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name.

The couple are launching a charity called Archewell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.

"We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

