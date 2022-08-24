Max George and Maisie Smith have seemingly confirmed that they’ve moved in together, just weeks after Max split from his ex, Stacey Giggs.

The singer reportedly confirmed the milestone step in his and Maisie’s relationship during a tattoo session in Fulham, London.

Max George and Maisie Smith go official?

Earlier this month, Maisie and Max were reportedly spotted kissing during a flight to Crete.

Reports claim that the couple – who have a 12-year age gap – were “all over each other” during the flight.

A source spoke to The Sun about spotting the couple on the plane.

“They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight,” they said.

They were also reportedly spotted holding hands recently while out walking Max’s dog in London.

The couple met when competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. However, they are believed to have grown closer during the Strictly tour this year.

Max George and Maisie Smith move in together?

Now it has been reported that Maisie and Max have moved in together.

Max seemingly confirmed that this was the case during an alleged chat he had in a tattoo parlour in Fulham, London recently. According to The Sun, Max was discussing his new tattoo and revealed that he hadn’t told Maisie what he was getting.

“She will just have to wait and see. I have shown a few designs and that but nothing, not that big. She likes tattoos, I’ve got a few already so it should be a nice surprise,” he reportedly said.

“I have wanted this for years, it’s not about anyone in particular, it’s not overly meaningful. It’s just the mix of the lion, I love lions and the rose, which matches the first tattoo I ever got,” he continued.

“A guy showed me a design which I loved about ten years ago and I’ve just come down to London to spend a bit of time here and I thought you know what, change of scenery, get a new tat, new me, innit? Got my nails done.”

ED! has contacted Maisie and Max’s reps for comment.

Max George ex

Max going public with his new romance reportedly hasn’t gone down well with his ex, Stacey.

The Wanted star, 33, and Stacey, 43, were together for four years before their split.

