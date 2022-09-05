Strictly stars Max George and Maisie Smith have appeared to confirm the dating rumours are true as they went Instagram official yesterday.

After weeks of speculation from fans, the pair seem to have confirmed they’re an item.

As the new season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins began last night, Max couldn’t help but share a sweet message to Maisie who joined the line-up for the show, on Instagram for everyone to see.

Max George and Maisie Smith are Instagram official (Credit: ITV)

Max George and Maisie Smith go Instagram official

Strictly stars Maisie and Max have appeared to confirm the rumours that they are dating after posting on their Instagram stories.

The pair both took part in the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing and the Strictly tour together.

In recent weeks, fans have been speculating that The Wanted singer and the EastEnders actress are dating.

And some rumours have even claimed that the pair are living together!

Max George gushed over Maisie Smith (Credit: Instagram)

Yesterday, Max posted about Maisie’s appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on his Instagram story.

The series returned for another season yesterday with Maisie joining the line-up of celebrities.

Unlike the other contestants, Maisie was asked to take part in the show just four weeks before!

Talking about preparing for the show, she told the Mirror: “In that month I just went absolutely crazy! I was just hitting the gym every day and trying to beat all my personal bests. I was running on the treadmill with weights on my back for hours.”

Ahead of the show’s return, Max wrote a sweet message on his Instagram story stating that Maisie was “my winner already”.

Max said: “You’re my winner already,” with a heart emoji.

Maisie also replied to the story with an emoji of two hands making a heart shape.

Maisie has also added Max’s handle to her Instagram bio with a love heart emoji next to it.

How cute!

