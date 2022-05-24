Matthew Wright supported by fans as he reveals sad family loss

Matthew Wright was supported by fans today (Tuesday, May 24) after he announced some sad family news on Twitter.

The 56-year-old revealed that his pet pooch, Wiggy, has sadly passed away recently.

We had to say goodbye to ⁦@wiggy_wright⁩ last night. The finest most fabulous furry friend anyone could wish for 🖤 pic.twitter.com/RSxQHc7u0T — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) May 24, 2022

Earlier today, Matthew took to Twitter to share some sad news with his fans and followers.

In a tweet for his 84k followers to see, Matthew revealed that his dog, Wiggy, had passed away.

The This Morning star uploaded three photos of his beloved pooch, Wiggy, along with a short caption paying tribute.

“We had to say goodbye to ⁦@wiggy_wright⁩ last night,” Matthew wrote.

“The finest most fabulous furry friend anyone could wish for.”

Matthew’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Matthew’s followers headed to the replies of Matthew’s tweet to show their support for the 56-year-old.

“I’m so sorry!! Most heartbreaking time. You gave Wiggy the best life & she was loved so much,” one follower said.

“Oh, that’s sad. Sending love,” another wrote.

“I’m so sorry, losing a pet is utterly heartbreaking,” a third tweeted.

“Oh, Matthew. I’m so sorry. Lots of love to you all,” another said.

“I’m so sorry, that’s very sad. A good, happy life- but that’s no consolation at the moment, I know,” a fifth wrote.

Matthew was slammed by viewers recently (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wright on This Morning

The TV star’s sad news comes not long after he was slammed by viewers of This Morning for “criticising” the Queen.

On This Morning last month, the fact that the Queen has someone break her shoes in for her was discussed.

“I’m sorry, I’m not some kind of feudal serf doffing their hat, I’m a republican,” he said. “And the notion that the Queen has to have someone break in her shoes for her…”

“We [tax-payers] pay for some woman to walk a mile in her [the Queen] shoes, so her feet are more comfortable,” he joked.

Matthew may have made his comments in jest, but some viewers were not happy with him.

“Shut up Matthew. Stop criticising our Queen,” one viewer ranted at the time.

“And now he’s dissing the Queen?” another tweeted.

