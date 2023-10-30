These are officially the Top 10 Chandler Bing episodes of Friends

Matthew Perry, best known for playing the iconic Chandler Bing on Friends, sadly died at the weekend.

The actor, 54, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (October 28), with police reportedly called following a report of a cardiac arrest. It is reported he died by drowning in his jacuzzi in his back garden.

What’s more, subsequent reports have indicated initial post-mortem results are “inconclusive” and Matthew‘s cause of death is yet to be determined.

Matthew shot to fame on Friends (Credit: Friends YouTube)

Matthew Perry on Friends

And while every role he played throughout his career went down a storm with fans, it was his performance as the sarcastic, but ultimately lovable Chandler that propelled him to stardom.

Friends debuted back in 1994 and ran for a whopping 10 series’ – and Matthew was there every step of the way. That’s why we’re paying tribute to Matthew with his best episodes of Friends, ranked according to IMBD ratings.

Chandler and Monica struck up a relationship on the show (Credit: Netflix)

S5.E14 • The One Where Everybody Finds Out

At this point in the show, Chandler and Monica were secretly dating but didn’t want their pals to know about it. However, Phoebe and Rachel soon twigged and attempted to get them to confess their relationship.

The final episode was an emotional one (Credit: Netflix)

S10.E17 – The Last One

It was an emotional episode that saw Monica and Chandler pack up their apartment ahead of their move to a brand new house. And in typical Joey fashion, as a leaving present he buys Chandler a new chick.

Matthew was a hit on the iconic sitcom (Credit: Netflix)

S4.12 – The One with the Embryos

In this episode, Chandler and Joey compete against Monica and Rachel to see which pair knows the other best. The end results is an iconic apparent swap.

Matthew stayed on the show for its 10-year run (Credit: Netflix)

S2.E14 – The One with the Prom Video

The gang all watch a video from Monica and Rachel’s prom in this episode. Meanwhile Chandler is given a hideous bracelet by Joey.

The thanksgiving episode was one of the fans’ favourites (Credit: Netflix)

S8.E9 – The One with the Rumour

For this Thanksgiving episode, Monica throws a party and invites Will, an old school friend of her and Ross. But it turns out he isn’t too fond of Rachel.

Chandler and Monica get engaged in the show (Credit: Netflix)

S6.25 – The One with the Proposal: Part 2

In this two-part episode, Chandler prepares to propose to Monica during a romantic dinner. However, in the end, she ends up proposing to him in super adorable scenes.

The pair headed off on a romantic honeymoon (Credit: Netflix)

S8.E4 – The One with the Videotape

Chandler and Monica head back home after their honeymoon, thinking they had made new friends on the plane. But that’s not the case.

Monica’s parents are not keen on Chandler (Credit: Netflix)

S6.E9 – The One Where Ross Got High

For this episode, couple Chandler and Monica are visited by her parents. But to make things awkward, her parents have no idea they are together because they’re not keen on Chandler.

Fans were over the moon when the pair slept together (Credit: Netflix)

S4.24 – The One with Ross’ Wedding: Part 2

Fans had their mouths on the floor watching this episode, when amid Ross’ wedding to Emily, Monica and Chandler sleep together.

Chandler and Monica tied the knot in emotional scenes (Credit: Netflix)

S7.E24 – The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding: Part 2

After having doubts about getting married to Monica, Chandler goes AWOL. He is eventually found and the pair tie the knot.

Read more: Matthew Perry’s family break their silence on his tragic death as initial post-mortem results reported

Which is your favourite Friends episode? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.