Matthew Perry’s family break their silence on his tragic death as initial post-mortem results reported

The family of late actor Matthew Perry have broken their silence following his death amid reports concerning initial post-mortem results.

Friends star Matthew, 54, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (October 28), with police reportedly called following a report of a cardiac arrest.

It is reported the Chandler Bing actor died by drowning in his jacuzzi in his back garden. Aerial news footage from over the weekend of Matthew’s home in the city’s suburbs showed the hot tub covered by a tent.

A final post shared by Matthew on Instagram just days before his death is believed to show him in the hot tub he died in.

Looking like he was wearing headphones while positioned in the corner of the outside hot tub, Matthew observed the scenery. The caption of his post read: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

It has also been reported no drugs were found at the scene. Additionally, it has been said there was no sign of foul play with regards to his death.

Matthew Perry post-mortem

Subsequent reports have indicated initial post-mortem results are “inconclusive” and Matthew‘s cause of death is yet to be determined.

Further investigations have reportedly been requested, including a toxicology report.

US media reports also suggest an official conclusion may not be released for several weeks. However, Matthew’s body is said to be ready to be released to his family.

Matthew Perry family statement

In a statement shared with People, Matthew’s grieving family expressed their heartbreak at his passing.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” it read.

The statement continued: “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Matthew’s father John Bennett Perry and mother Suzanne Morrison, as well as stepfather Keith Morrison, have been seen at the late star’s Los Angeles property following his death.

Matthew is also survived by five younger half-siblings – Mia, Emily, Caitlin, Willy, and Madeleine.

