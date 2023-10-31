Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter slammed over ‘disrespectful’ tweet following Matthew Perry’s death

Janet Street-Porter has been slammed by social media users over a tweet following the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

Sitcom actor Matthew, 54, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (October 28). Police were reportedly called following a report of a cardiac arrest.

Reports suggest the Chandler Bing star died by drowning in his Jacuzzi in his back garden. Furthermore, it has also been reported no drugs were found at the scene. Additionally, it has been said there was no sign of foul play with regards to his death.

The death of Friends actor Matthew Perry aged 54 was confirmed over the weekend (Credit: YouTube)

Matthew Perry death: Latest news

The panelists on Loose Women yesterday (Monday October 30) remembered Matthew’s life and work, as well as his battle with addiction.

But earlier today (Tuesday October 31), ITV regular Janet, 76, tweeted a thought regarding his most famous show – and fans were not impressed.

Matthew starred in Friends throughout the sitcom’s run between 1994 and 2004 (Credit: YouTube)

‘There’s no doubt he was a fantastic actor’

During her Monday appearance on Loose Women, Janet pondered how Friends has captivated generations of viewers.

However, she admitted she hadn’t seen an episode of the US sitcom, which has aired across the world.

Nonetheless, Janet praised Matthew: “There’s no doubt he was a fantastic actor. He did have great comic timing. I can see that from the clips I’ve been watching. But what I will remember him for is his no messing about attitude to addiction.”

She added: “I salute Matthew Perry for his unashamed honesty about a disease that changed his life, that he found so hard to shake off. Yet he was never anything less than unbelievably honest about it, which must have made it easier to talk about.”

Janet hasn’t watched much of Friends (Credit: YouTube)

Janet Street-Porter tweets about Friends

Posting today, Janet tweeted: “Am I the only person who has managed to live a fulfilling life without watching Friends?”

Am I the only person who has managed to live a fulfilling life without watching Friends?

But it seems her words upset some fans, with accusations she was being inconsiderate.

“I haven’t either, but I am showing respect to the cast and viewers by not posting anything irrelevant or disrespectful to them,” one respondent claimed.

Another fumed: “Regardless of if you have or haven’t watched Friends maybe have some respect and stop thinking you’re better than others. Someone has died.”

Meanwhile, someone else claimed: “No obviously not, but showing disrespect following the death of a wonderful actor is not an attractive trait.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Janet Street-Porter for comment.

