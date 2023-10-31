Friends cast praised over ‘classy’ joint statement as they grieve ‘unfathomable loss’ of Matthew Perry

The cast of Friends have been praised over their “classy” joint statement about the tragic death of co-star Matthew Perry.

The Chandler Bing actor, 54, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (October 28). Police were called following a report of a cardiac arrest and it’s reported Matthew died by drowning in his hot tub in his back garden.

After news of his death broke, plenty of his showbiz pals soon came out to pay tribute to the actor. However, his Friends co-stars took a while to break their silence. Until now.

Matthew shot to fame on the 1990s sitcom (Credit: YouTube)

Friends cast react to Matthew Perry death

In a joint statement, the cast – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer – revealed they were “devastated” over Matthew’s death.

The statement, shared with People, reads: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

It went on: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The Friends cast have spoken out following Matthew’s death (Credit: YouTube)

Friends cast praised for ‘beautiful statement’

Heartbroken fans were left in tears over the Friends cast’s statement. Replying to the People article on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “This is so sad! Sending love to each one of them!”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “I knew they would be smart an d classy enough to give a joint statement. Deepest sympathies to all of them as well as Matt’s family.”

A third quipped: “I’m not crying, you are.” While another fan proclaimed: “A beautiful statement.” “We’ll be there for you,” said another, sending their support to the stars.

Matthew Perry post-mortem

Subsequent reports have indicated initial post-mortem results are “inconclusive” and Matthew‘s cause of death is yet to be determined.

Further investigations have reportedly been requested, including a toxicology report. US media reports also suggest an official conclusion may not be released for several weeks. However, Matthew’s body is said to be ready to be released to his family.

