Matt Lucas stuns fans with weight loss as he reunites with David Walliams

Comedian Matt Lucas has stunned his fans with his showstopping weight loss as he reunites with pal David Walliams.

The streamlined star looks almost unrecognisable in his latest snap posted to Instagram.

Matt, 47, shared a picture of the duo out to dinner to celebrate David’s 50th birthday and looked incredible in the post.

The photo shows a markedly slimmer Matt wearing a black suit and red velvet tie smiling as he sits beside David.

David is seen leaning in wearing a smart grey blazer and navy shirt, with a yummy looking chocolate birthday cake in front of them.

Matt shared his birthday wishes for David alongside the photo crediting their years of friendship.

Matt before he lost weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He wrote: “Happy 50th birthday to my dear friend David Walliams. So lovely to celebrate with you.”

Matt previously admitted feeling he had to “do something about his weight” after gaining excess pounds during lockdown.

He told Lorraine: “I lost some weight, I needed to take the edge off, because I put on a lot of weight in lockdown.

“I’ve still got a bit of a tum and a bit going on here (pointing to his chin). I’m not a skinny minnie.”

Matt and David as Vicki and Rochelle in their Little Britain heyday (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Fans on Instagram were quick to comment on Matt’s new look.

One posted: “There is nothing of you Matt!!! Happy birthday David.”

Another added: “Wow you’ve dropped a few pounds since bake off, looking great.”

A third continued: “Looking fantastic Matt! So slim! And how lovely to see you both together again. National treasures.”

Other excited followers begged the pair to bring back the show that made them household names – Little Britain.

One said: “OMG please say you’re going to make a new series of Little Britain. I need that in my life. Please do it.”

Another stated: “Give the people what they want guys. New little Britain now.”

