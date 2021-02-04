Bake Off Star and alopecia sufferer Matt Lucas has grown a moustache for the very first time at the age of 46, and fans have branded it cute.

Matt lost all his hair as a child and hasn’t been able to grow any since.

However, the funnyman posted a selfie on Instagram showing the new growth.

Why did alopecia sufferer Matt Lucas show in the picture?

He pictured himself laying in bed and looking up at the camera, while showing off his new moustache.

Matt then captioned the image, explaining it was the first time he’d been able to grow a ‘tache.

“In lockdown 3 I grew my first ever moustache. I don’t have eyebrows so it looks a bit weird,” he said.

Matt suffers from alopecia (Credit: Channel 4)

Why does Matt have no hair?

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, Matt told viewers why he can’t grow any hair.

He said that he had been involved in a car accident in Portugal aged four.

From then on, the trauma of the accident might have had caused him to suffer from alopecia – a condition that causes permanent hair loss.

He also described the moment the alopecia first started to kick in.

Matt said he woke up one morning and found a few strands of hair on his pillow and that his hair steadily fell out over the course of several months.

Fans thought he looked very cute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to Matt’s moustache?

Fans quickly responded to the new appendage.

Former Bake Off winner, Rahul Mandal, said: “You are looking very handsome!!”

Stacey Dooley, meanwhile, responded with a hearts-for-eyes emoji.

Actress and former Doctor Who co-star Pearl Mackie wrote: “Congratulations Matt. Very pleased for you and your upper lip in this cold weather.”

Finally, one fan commented: “Very cute.”

