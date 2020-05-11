Matt Lucas reveals seven people he knows have died of coronavirus

Matt Lucas may have gone viral with a hilarious video mocking Boris Johnson's lockdown speech, but he has been dealing with the tragic side of the pandemic too.

The Little Britain comedian revealed he has lost seven people to coronavirus.

And he made the sad revelation on Twitter.

Matt Lucas is well known for his Little Britain collaboration with David Walliams (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Matt Lucas announced as new Great British Bake Off co-host

Matt, 46, was one of the first to do his bit for the NHS during the pandemic.

He released The Baked Potato Song which went straight to the top of the charts.

The money it raised went to the FeedNHS charity.

When the message from our PM is clear and effective, satirists like me will be out of a job.

Matt said he had initially expected it to get no more than 500 views online, and was shocked by its success.

A VERY important message pic.twitter.com/8X03czKetu — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) March 24, 2020

Read more: Matt Lucas calls police after receiving death threats from Michael Jackson fans

And it seems he couldn't resist using his comic skills after Boris Johnson's lockdown speech last night. a

Matt released another video online, mocking the seemingly indecisive nature of the PM's speech.

In a convincingly posh voice just like Boris', he says: "So we are saying, don't go to work, go to work.

Matt Lucas was keen to do his bit to help during the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: Cover Images)

"Don't take public transport, go to work, don't go to work, stay indoors.

"Go to work, don't go to work..."

"If you can work from home, go to work, don't go to work, go outside, don't go outside.

"And then we will or won't...something or other."

It has got more than 180k likes and has been shared nearly 62,000 times.

But not everyone was a fan.

One wrote on Twitter: "Meanwhile Matt people are dying!!!! Love ya to bits but... Not really the time for taking the [bleep].

"People are having to bury their families!!!!!"

Matt quickly responded: "I know 7 people who have died, Andy. When the message from our PM is clear and effective, satirists like me will be out of a job. I'll be happy when that happens."

I know 7 people who have died, Andy. When the message from our PM is clear and effective, satirists like me will be out of a job. I'll be happy when that happens. — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 10, 2020

Fans offered their support for Matt, and his Boris impression.

One wrote: "SPOT ON MATT. I lost both my parents 4 weeks ago. Keeping my head on, being positive and remaining focused."

Yet another simply wrote: "Brilliant, darling."

What did you think of Matt's video? Hilarious or inappropriate Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know what you think.