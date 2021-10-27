Martine McCutcheon has wowed her fans and left them asking about her weight loss as she posed in a new picture.

The actress, 45, shared two photos of herself wearing a knitted jumper, silver sequin trousers and black heels.

In one image, Martine is seen putting her leg and arm in the air as she showcased her incredible figure.

Alongside the pictures, Martine said: “Photo 1: Playing it cool today…

“Photo 2: I’ve NEVER been able to play it cool for long… EVER!”

Fans were amazed by Martine’s look and many begged her for her weight loss secrets.

Martine showed off her weight loss (Credit: Terry Scott / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

One person said: “How did she lose all that weight?”

Another commented: “How did you lose all your weight? You look amazing!”

A third gushed: “Love her, looks amazing. How did she lose all that weight?”

Another added: “Your legs look soooo long in this photo.”

Meanwhile, one wrote: “You are my inspiration!!! Such fun.”

Martine’s fans begged for her weight loss secrets (Credit: Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

How did Martine lose weight?

The former EastEnders star overhauled her lifestyle in 2017 and lost a stone thanks to the Cambridge Weight Plan diet.

The plan helps people lose weight through low-calorie shakes, soups and snack bars.

She previously told Hello! magazine: “I’ve spent so long fighting to feel healthy again, I didn’t want to do anything too drastic that was going to make me feel lousy.

“But after having Rafferty [her son] I found it so tough to lose my baby weight and that does start to affect your self-esteem.”

Martine has often spoken about her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Martine previously opened up about how her weight loss was a “bit slower” than the average person because she has chronic fatigue syndrome ME and Lyme’s disease.

Earlier this month, Martine stunned her followers in a glamorous black gown as she attended a charity event.

The plunging dress hugged Martine’s figure perfectly, and one fan commented: “You’re so beautiful.”

Another said: “Pure class. Hollywood glamour.”

