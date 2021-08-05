Martine McCutcheon’s weight journey and how she lost one stone on diet plan

Martine McCutcheon has been a firm favourite on television screens for years.

The 45-year-old actress is best known for her roles in Love Actually and EastEnders.

But how has she managed to stay in shape? Here’s everything you need to know about Martine‘s weight journey…

Martine McCutcheon has managed to remain in great shape (SplashNews.com)

Martine McCutcheon’s weight loss journey

The former soap star has always been open about her weight loss with fans.

Back in 2017, Martine revealed she lost a stone after embarking on the Cambridge Weight Plan diet.

Speaking to Hello!, she said: “I’ve spent so long fighting to feel healthy again, I didn’t want to do anything too drastic that was going to make me feel lousy.

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox viewers compare Martine McCutcheon husband to her ex Mick Hucknall

“But after having Rafferty I found it so tough to lose my baby weight and that does start to affect your self-esteem.”

Martine then explained she began following the popular weight loss method.

The plan is designed for a rapid and drastic weight loss through low-calorie shakes, soups and snack bars.

Martine McCutcheon lost a stone back in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Martine McCutcheon shares sweet moment her son learned she was Swan on The Masked Singer

As a result, the actress went on to lose a stone in weight and 21 inches around her body.

How has Martine’s health affected her weight?

Like many women, Martine’s weight has fluctuated over the years.

However, the star particularly struggled after battling a number of health problems.

Martine was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome ME and Lyme’s disease in 2011.

On a previous Instagram post, she explained: “My weight loss was a tiny bit slower than the average person.

“To be honest, I expected that as many diets/food plans didn’t work for me at all as the lymes disease and ME can really play havoc with how your system works.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

Despite her health struggles over the years, Martine is looking better than ever.

The star is happily settled with husband Jack McManus, 37, and son Rafferty, six.

Nowadays, Martine, who played Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders, often shares glimpses of her life on social media.

My weight loss was a tiny bit slower than the average person

Showing off her bikini body on a recent post, one fan gushed: “You look absolutely stunning. That tummy.”

The snap showed Martine in a black bikini whilst on holiday in Italy.

And she certainly looks incredible!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.