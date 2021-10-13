Martine McCutcheon has shown off her incredible weight loss transformation on Instagram.

Former EastEnders star Martine has always been open about her weight loss journey with fans.

In 2017, she revealed that she had managed to shed a stone after trying out a new diet plan.

It had become a struggle for Martine, who in 2011 was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome.

However, the star pushed ahead with her journey and is looking more incredible than ever.

Martine McCutcheon has been on a weight loss journey (Credit: Splashnews)

What did Martine McCutcheon post on Instagram?

Earlier this week, Martine shared a picture of herself on Instagram in a black dress with a plunging neckline.

The TV star had dressed up to attend a charity gala.

She wrote: “I am so excited to share this evening with you @thesavoylondon. I hope we raise lots of money and awareness this evening.

“The world would be a much darker place without you and all your efforts. I am so proud to be an ambassador for you.”

Martine added: “Thank you @suzanneneville for the most exquisite dress via my wonderful modelling agency @elitemodelworld!

“You guys have made me feel a million bucks for my special night!”

What did fans say about her weight loss?

Fans rushed to comment below the image, with many complimenting the actress on how amazing she looks.

One wrote: “Stunning as always!”

“Holy crap, you look incredible,” replied a second.

A third said: “Your figure is amazing….. please share your secret?!!!”

Martine has always been open about her struggles (Credit: Splashnews)

Martine has never been shy about the struggles she has faced to maintain a weight she’s happy with.

In a previous Instagram post, she explained: “My weight loss was a tiny bit slower than the average person.

“To be honest, I expected that as many diets/food plans didn’t work for me at all as the Lymes disease and M.E. can really play havoc with how your system works.”

Meanwhile, the star has drifted away from acting in recent years to focus on her music.

She is happily settled down with her husband Jack McManus, 37, and son Rafferty, six.

