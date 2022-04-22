Martine McCutcheon has shared an update on her health with fans as she revealed she thinks she’s “perimenopausal”.

The star posted an Instagram photo of herself pulling a face as she told her followers she’s had the “worst stomach bug”.

Opening up about feeling perimenopausal, Martine said she’s having symptoms for two weeks of the month and it’s “getting worse”.

She wrote: “Today’s vibe, ‘Oh [bleep], bugger, [bleep] and every other naughty word on the planet!’

“Ive had the worst stomach bug and I just can’t get my shizz together the last week or so…

“On top of the Lyme [disease] and Fibro [fibromyalgia] etc I definitely think I’m perimenopausal too… Oh Joy!”

Martine opened up about feeling perimenopausal (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “I’m having symptoms for 2 weeks of the month and it’s getting worse!

“Also I keep wanting to say peri peri chicken (As in Nando’s) Anyone else?

“Or am I the only classy lady making that link?!”

Martine added: “It’s such an individual thing and I feel it’s time for me to address it for sure!

“At least I managed to get some slap on today! This loon is off! See you later alligator!”

Martine received support from her fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans offered their support to Martine as one person commented: “Being a women is flippin hard work!! Keep going Martine! You’ve got this!”

Another wrote: “Let us know how you get on. We all need to be more open about the menopause!!!! Take care lovely lady.”

One said: “I am definitely part of the loon club. Your words make me laugh, well put.”

Another added: “Sending very best wishes, love and hugs to you @martinemccutcheon take care beautiful lady.”

Martine weight loss

Martine often keeps her fans updated with her health, especially her weight loss.

The star has lost an incredible amount of weight and recently opened up about how she did it.

Speaking to OK! Magazine earlier this year, the star said: “The 80/20 rule is what works for me. For 80% of my week, I will have mainly just healthy proteins, vegetables and fruit, organic and veggie juices, and Flora ProActiv spread.

“And then I’ll have treats 20% of the time.”

