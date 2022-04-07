Martine McCutcheon shows off weight loss in swimsuit as fans issue plea

Martine McCutcheon has wowed her fans in a swimsuit picture as many begged for her weight loss secrets.

The star, 45, shared a sweet snap to Instagram today (April 7) showing herself and her son lounging by a pool on holiday.

Martine looked incredible in a white and black polka dot swimsuit.

Martine McCutcheon weight loss

In the photo, Martine is seen cuddling her adorable son Rafferty who was wrapped in a beach towel.

The little boy also had his swimwear on and a pair of goggles as Martine said her son loves the swimming pool.

Martine is also seen holding a drink which was inside a pineapple.

Martine wowed her fans in a swimsuit photo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alongside the picture, Martine said: “Do you like Pina Coladas?! Getting caught in the rain? – Anyone else play that song whilst in holiday mode? And oldie but a goodie!

“Rafferty loves the pool. We are going to be all shrivelled at this rate!”

Fans loved the sweet glimpse into Martine’s family vacay.

But many were begging her for her weight loss secrets!

Martine’s fans begged for her weight loss tips (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One commented: “What’s your secret to weight loss you look fab?”

Another person said: “Wow you look amazing, how did you lose your weight?”

One wrote: “You look amazing I’m struggling losing weight, any tips?”

Another added: “You literally look 20 here, stunning.”

Finally, another gushed: “You look incredible, loving these beautiful holiday photos.”

How did Martine McCutcheon lose weight?

Martine previously opened up about her weight loss and said it’s “not as simple as just going on a crazy diet”.

The star suffers from a number of health conditions, including Lyme disease, chronic ME and fibromyalgia.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Martine said: “The 80/20 rule is what works for me. For 80% of my week, I will have mainly just healthy proteins, vegetables and fruit, organic and veggie juices, and Flora ProActiv spread.

“And then I’ll have treats 20% of the time.”

