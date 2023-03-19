Martin Lewis issues sad message to mark Mother’s Day after tragic loss: ‘I still find it occasionally tough’

Martin Lewis issued a sad message on Twitter today as he marked Mother’s Day.

The money saving expert admitted he “used to do all I could to avoid Mother’s day” following the tragic death of his mum.

Martin was 11 when his mum Susan died following a tragic accident.

Money saving expert Martin sadly lost his mum when he was a child (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on Twitter

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Martin said: “Until I became a father and my wife became ‘mummy’.

“I used to do all I could to avoid Mother’s day – I found it very difficult. I still find it occasionally tough.

“It’s ok to feel that way. Sending thoughts & strength to all young & old grieving not celebrating.”

Martin previously opened up about losing his mum when he was a child.

Martin Lewis pictured with his wife Lara (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During an episode of Desert Island Discs in 2020, Martin host Lauren Laverne: “My mum was there one day and she wasn’t the next and that was it.

“This was 1984 and you didn’t have counselling. My childhood ended that day and I am still not over it.”

I found it very difficult. I still find it occasionally tough.

He also spoke about his mum’s death on Good Morning Britain in 2018.

He said at the time: “It took me a very long time to recover from that. I worked with the charity but when they asked me to be a patron it took me a few months to decide.

“[That’s] because I can’t talk about it, and the reason I became a patron is so that in 30 years, when somebody in my position is asked about it, they will have had the counselling and the work to be able to sit here and not be in the discomfort I’m in now.”

Twitter fans offered support to Martin today following his message.

Read more: Martin Lewis issues apology to GMB viewers for behaviour: ‘It’s too early to do TV’

One person said: “It can be very difficult Martin. You’ve expressed the emotions graciously.”

Another wrote: “Thank you, for your message, this means so much to those who need it today.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.