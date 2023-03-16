Martin Lewis issues apology to GMB viewers for behaviour today: ‘It’s too early to do TV’

Martin Lewis has issued an apology on Twitter following his “clumsy” comments on Good Morning Britain today.

On Thursday (March 16), the money saving expert appeared on GMB to discuss the Spring Budget 2023.

However, following his appearance, Martin apologised to viewers for using a “clumsy” phrase on air.

Martin cleared up a comment he had made on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on GMB

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Martin was speaking about the Money Purchase Allowance budget change.

He said: “Currently when you’re aged 55, you can take some money out of your pension.

“But as soon as you take money out of your pension, the amount you’re then allowed to contribute in your pension in future drops substantially.”

However, taking to Twitter, Martin apologised for his comments.

Martin discussed the Spring 2023 Budget on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Martin on Twitter

He explained: “Sorry. I wasn’t technically correct just now on @GMB re Money Purchase Allowance budget change.

“‘It comes in when you take money out of your pension’ was clumsy phrase. That’s problem with lives.

“I’ll explain practicals properly with pension specialist tonight.”

He added in a follow-up tweet: “But just for clarity now, for example, it’s not triggered when you take a tax free lump sum.

“Buy lifetime annuity that provides a guaranteed income for life that either stays level or increases.

But just for clarity now, for example, its not triggered when you take a tax free lump sum &

– buy lifetime annuity that provides a guaranteed income for life that either stays level or increases.

– or put your pension pot into flexi-access drawdown but don’t take income from it — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 16, 2023

GMB today

“Or put your pension pot into flexi-access drawdown but don’t take income from it.”

Martin concluded: “Too early to do TV after a budget day.”

Fans praised Martin for correcting his phrase.

‘It comes in when you take money out of your pension’ was clumsy phrase.

One said: “I [love] that you correct your mistakes. If only *everyone* did that and we knew true facts. What a much better world this would be.”

Another wrote: “Thanks Martin, for clarification. I did understand what you said this morning as I had been asking myself this very question.”

Viewers thanked Martin for his work on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Someone else quipped: “You’re forgiven,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Martin often appears on GMB and This Morning to help viewers out with their money woes.

Last month, the expert admitted he ‘felt sick’ after a viewer called into This Morning and revealed he had been scammed.

The man called up to say he lost over £10,000 to a fake crypto-currency advert.

And to make matters worse, it was one that allegedly had Martin’s face attached to it.

Martin told the viewer: “Every time I hear a story like that, it makes me feel slightly sick if I’m honest with you.

“So all those, especially This Morning fans, because Phil and Holly they use you as well. You’re often in the picture with me or by yourself.

“They [scammers] are sophisticated, clever and physiologically devious. You have to protect yourself, we have to keep getting the word out.”

