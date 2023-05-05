Martin Lewis frowns on Good Morning Britain
Martin Lewis begs for ‘urgent action’ as government is ‘giving out false information’

He warned students and their parents may be affected...

By Réiltín Doherty
| Updated:

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has pleaded for “urgent action” as he claimed the government is giving out “false and misleading” information.

On Twitter, Martin said it was calling for an “urgent correction” to Gov.uk which currently has “false” information for students applying for loans and their parents. He added that the incorrect information could lead to a “material number of students” not having the full amount they should have.

Martin has asked the government for ‘urgent’ action (Credit: ITV)

On his Twitter, Martin included a more detailed letter to the chief executive of the Student Loans Company. In the letter, he wrote: “I wanted to write to you concerning incorrect and likely misleading wording on Gov.uk about the current year income assessment for student maintenance loans in England. It allows households who’ve had a substantial recent drop in income to have it taken into account when the student’s living loan assessment becomes decided. Meaning, the loan will be bigger; a crucial lifeline for many.”

Meanwhile, the GMB star added the Student Loans Company became advised about the incorrect information two months ago. They also replied acknowledging it was incorrect. Martin explained: “So, I am surprised that the error has still not been fixed. Frankly, I am writing this open and public email to ask you to urgently escalate it. I also believe it is appropriate you consider how to retrospectively fix it for those who have struggled financially after being misguided.”

He explained that the government website’s information is false as a household income could drop below £25,000, but the information didn’t reflect this. Martin also said: “This incorrect wording will mislead. It will have deterred some from applying for this much-needed assessment. (As they are) wrongly assuming they will not qualify.”

Martin Lewis speaks on Good Morning Britain
Martin warned that those applying for student loans may have been affected (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Martin also wrote in the letter that the wrong information is “particularly concerning” as it is linked to the student finance application form. He concluded: “Please regard this email as a formal request for this issue to be investigated. I would also like to know what you’ll do for those who have already fallen victim to this misinformation.”

Meanwhile, fans also thanked Martin for the correction and admitted shock at the mistake. One person said: “This government only knows how to do false and misleading.” A second person also added: “Martin, just keep doing what you do. You do it well and you really do help a lot of people.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Downing Street for comment.

