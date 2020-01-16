Martin Lewis issues warning to GMB viewers booking a holiday this month

Money expert Martin Lewis has issued a stern warning to anyone booking a holiday this month.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain (16.1.20), Martin urged viewers to take action before they book their break.

Martin warned viewers (Credit: ITV)

Martin strongly recommended that viewers protect their booking and get travel insurance or else potentially lose money, especially with recent troubles affecting travel companies such as FlyBe and Thomas Cook.

"You need cover from the moment you go, yet far too many people book a holiday and then leave the cover until later," he said.

"Sadly too often I hear stories like 'I’ve just been diagnosed with cancer, I was due to go on holiday in six weeks, but now need chemo. The airline won’t refund my ticket, what can I do?'"

"But far too often there's nothing you can do."

Travel insurance is a must (Credit: Pexels)

He continued: "Travel insurance's job is to cover you if you can't go, but if you only get it before you go, or you're missing out all the cover that it protects you in case an eventuality happens before the holiday, such as long term cancer treatment or somebody dying in the family."

"You're only covered for cancellation if you have insurance before an illness/injury, job loss, jury service call-up etc.

"So whether going away soon or later this year, buy ASAB... as soon as you've booked."

Extreme activities like surfing need specific (Credit: Pexels)

The Mirror suggests that holidaymakers should check their policies for the phrase 'Supplier Failure', or if they've only booked a flight, 'Scheduled Airline Failure' to see if they're covered.

The newspaper also suggests taking out annual cover if customers are planning for more than one trip away this year.

And, if extreme sports are in the offing, customers have been urged to take out specific policies to cover them.

