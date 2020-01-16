Spice up your Veganuary with Comptoir Libanais' Lebanese vegan specials

For those of you who are halfway through Veganuary and are starting to run out of foodie inspiration, we have some good news for you.

Lebanese eatery Comptoir Libanais has launched a selection of tasty vegan specials for the month of January.

Perfect for those hoping to get 2020 off to a healthy start, the dishes are feel-good, healthy and – we have to admit – great value.

Vegan dishes have been given a Middle Eastern twist (Credit: Comptoir Libanais)

Starters include hummus and falafel with harissa sauce for just £4.95 or baked aubergines with a coriander dressing and crunchy pomegranate seeds for £5.25.

The mains are mouthwatering to say the least, and feature all the colours and flavours of the Middle East to spice up your dull and drizzly January.

Our favourite is the slow-cooked vegetable tagine.

The healthy tomato, pepper, onion, aubergine and chickpea stew is served with couscous, quinoa or rice and is a steal at £11.45.

Those with a sweet tooth should most definitely leave room for the vegan orange and almond cake – it's served with a zesty orange and sultana marmalade and is divine!

If you're just trying to cut down on meat Comptoir Libanais is the perfect dining spot because more than 60% of the menu is suitable for vegetarians.

Founder Tony Kitous said: "Middle Eastern food lends itself so well to veganism with many of our dishes being vegan already."

Aubergines, hummus and a chick pea stew are on the menu (Credit: Comptoir Libanais)

He added: "Chickpeas are one of my favourite ingredients and our falafel are so fresh and delicious and bursting with herbs and spices."

Tony concluded: "We are proud to have many vegan dishes on our menu all year round and love celebrating Veganuary."

