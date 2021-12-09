Mark Wright has opened up on having a huge 12cm tumour removed from his armpit following a cancer scare.

The 34-year-old presenter bravely shared his ordeal on social media yesterday (December 8), alongside a series of alarming photographs.

The star is yet to find out whether or not the lump was cancerous.

Mark Wright opens up on cancer scare

Taking to Instagram, Mark shared a trio of photos to document his health scare.

The first showed the noticeable lump in his armpit, while a second was taken following his surgery in hospital.

The third showed the huge tumour after being removed from his body.

I was in theatre having this little git removed

Alongside the photos, Mark explained: “I discovered a lump in my breast/armpit area. Not very big, but enough to cause concern and to be cautious enough to get it checked.

“I saw a doctor who passed it on as ‘a fatty lump that doesn’t need any treatment’ so I just left it.

“After some time the lump grew and began to bother me. I am someone that when it comes to life in general, I leave no stone unturned. When it involves health, this idiom quadruples.”

Mark went on to see a second specialist, who confirmed that it was a benign soft tissue tumour.

The star continued: “He had a tiny bit of concern that it has/could turn in to a SARCOMA (a cancerous malignant tumour) However he was not 100% either way so to be more sure I had an MRI.

“From the result of the MRI, still this consultant did not want to rule out the worst because of the speed and the size of the growth. At this stage I moved on to a SARCOMA specialist.

‘Get checked’

“This specialist saw the scans around 10 days ago and today I was in theatre having this little git removed.”

Mark added: “His fast and incredible turn around was due to the fact he did not want to leave it any longer and wanted it out to prevent the rare risk of a LIPOMA turning into a sarcoma overtime.

“He also could not 100% confirm by the MRI that this was definitely a benign tumour and not something more sinister.”

Mark’s tumour has since been sent off for further testing.

He concluded: “Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself.”

Followers rushed to comment on the post, with Paddy McGuinness saying: “Back on the mend now son.”

How did Mark’s friends respond?

Lydia Bright commented: “Thank goodness you followed this up and all is well.”

Kelly Brook added: “Bloody Hell Mark! Hope you get better soon! Thank god you had it removed.”

In addition, Adam Thomas shared: “Glad all is well bro.”

