Michelle Keegan has sparked comments after an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last night (December 4).

Brassic star Michelle appeared on the show to promote the new series of the Sky comedy series.

Looking stunning in a sheer top and white trousers, Michelle looked a million dollars.

However there was one thing that fans couldn’t help but notice – Michelle wasn’t wearing her engagement or wedding rings.

What did Michelle Keegan fans say?

While she was wearing two other rings, none of her usual jewellery could be seen, and fans flocked to Twitter to comment.

One said: “@michkeegan where’s your engagement and wedding rings?”

A second said: “You look stunning but no ring!?”

A third asked: “Why isn’t Michelle Keagan wearing her wedding ring?” while a fourth said: “I’m watching. Mrs says where’s your wedding ring?”

Another said: “No wedding ring?”

A sixth commented: “Did anyone else notice that Michelle Keegan wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, on the Jonathan Ross show?”

Michelle Keegan reveals why she doesn’t always wear her wedding ring

Michelle’s husband Mark Wright proposed with the stunning ring that Michelle has worn ever since – most of the time.

It is a square-cut diamond with a halo of gems around it while the ring itself is made from platinum.

Website Engagement Ring Bible has estimated its value at a whopping £20,000.

But the actress doesn’t always wear it.

Michelle has previously revealed why she doesn’t always wear her rings during jobs.

Speaking about her most treasured possessions, she told Hello: “It has to be my engagement ring, my wedding ring and my Grandma’s wedding ring.

“They’re all the most beautiful things I own and hold so much sentimental value.

“As I’m always on set or travelling around, I have to make sure I know exactly where they are at at all times as I’m so protective over them!”

