Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh has showed off her growing baby bump in a cute picture from her holiday.

The former TOWIE star is in Abu Dhabi with Ryan Thomas and their one-year-old son Roman.

Pregnant Lucy shared a picture of herself showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

In the snap she is wearing a tiny blue bikini holding Roman’s hand at a waterpark.

Lucy, 30, announced her second pregnancy last month on her Instagram account.

She wrote: “Here we go again @RyanThomas84,” with heart and baby emojis.

Her followers rushed to congratulate the couple.

Ryan’s former Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley, who is also pregnant, wrote: “Yeyyyyyyy! Congratulations my loves!”

When is Lucy Mecklenburgh’s second baby due?

Lucy’s due date is unclear, but she is believed to be at least 16 weeks pregnant.

The gender of the new baby is also unknown.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh at a launch party (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, some fans speculated Lucy – who is also step-mum to Scarlett, Ryan’s child with Tina O’Brien – is expecting a boy.

One wrote: “You’re having another boy!”

Another agreed: “100 per cent boy bump.”

Ryan shared a glimpse inside their family holiday

Despite the celebrity couple’s fame, they still have the same parenting problems as everyone else.

Staying at the St Regis hotel on the beautiful island of Saadiyat, they also took Roman to the zoo.

Lucy shared some super-cute pictures of him feeding a giraffe, as well as some more family snaps.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcomed Roman to the world in March 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Roman, 20 months, didn’t give them an easy night after spending the day at the Emirates Park Zoo.

Ryan revealed they had a perfect dinner before heading back to their room.

The Sun quoted the actor, 37, saying: “Everything was going so smoothly, he was asleep, we’d taken him up to the room.

“He was still asleep. We changed his nappy, put his pyjamas on, still asleep. Lucy went to get changed and I put him down in his cot.”

But Ryan revealed that Lucy then accidentally turned on every light in the room – waking up Roman!

He said: “Roman started screaming!”

Roman got his own back later that night, waking Lucy and Ryan at 4.30am.

Ryan added: “If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry.”

