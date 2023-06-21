Mark Wright hits back at remarks about his marriage to Michelle Keegan amid claims they ‘barely see each other’

Mark Wright has spoken out against remarks about his marriage to Michelle Keegan.

The presenter, who has been married to his actress wife, 36, since 2015, has hit back at claims that him and Michelle don’t spend enough time with each other.

Speaking to MailOnline, Mark, 36, explained that the pair don’t feel the need to post when they’re together.

Mark Wright has explained that him and Michelle spend a lot of time together (Credit: Splash News)

Mark Wright hits back at remarks about his marriage

He said: “Do you know what, whenever there’s a picture of us together people will say ‘rare picture of Mark and Michelle’ or ‘Mark and Michelle reunite after time apart’. We just don’t tell everyone when we do spend quality time together.

“I could be in the house with Michelle for two weeks, but no one will know that because I’m not necessarily posting about it. We spend plenty of quality time together and we’ve had plenty of weekends away.”

Mark added: “We have got stuff booked up. We spend quality time together just like any other relationship and I’m not just saying that… we genuinely do.”

The couple are known to have busy schedules with their various work and business ventures.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been married since 2015 (Credit: Splash News)

Mark’s desire to change

In a recent episode of A Wright Family Holiday, Mark engaged in an emotional conversation with his footballer brother Josh, 33, and father Big Mark, 66.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star opened up about his battle between working and spending time with loved ones.

He said: “Being away from my family has happened gradually and it’s gotten more and more. I’m not proud of it. I’ve never wanted it to be that way. I can’t say no to work because I’m so in fear of losing it all.”

Mark then broke down when he asked his father: “Have I let you down as a son?”

However, Big Mark assured his son that he had not let anyone down, and Josh added that Mark had made everyone proud.

