BBC viewers brand A Wright Family Holiday a ‘rip-off’ of Breaking Dad: ‘A pound shop version!’

The first BBC episode of Mark Wright‘s new show, A Wright Family Holiday, aired last night (June 8).

Viewers tuned in to watch the former TOWIE star embark on a UK-wide roadtrip with his dad and brother. The six-part series kicked off yesterday with an outdoors adventure for the trio in Snowdonia.

Mark Wright is exploring the UK with his dad and brother (Credit: BBC)

A Wright Family Holiday on BBC

But it seems the new show hasn’t exactly received epic reviews from some. One thing in particular seemed to be bothering people. Many viewers took to social media last night to react to A Wright Family Holiday and everyone seemed to be saying the same thing.

Twitter was full of viewers likening Mark and his brother’s exploits with Mark Senior to a certain other father and son partnernship… but not in a good way.

“WTAF? It’s like a pound shop version of Breaking Dad?” One person tweeted, of course referring to Bradley Walsh‘s hit ITV show with his son Barney which has a similar format.

Mark Wright’s new show has been compared to ITV’s Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Another person agreed: “Did anyone have to watch A Wright Family Holiday last night? What an abysmal programme and a rip-off of Breaking Dad.”

“Has the Beeb ran out of ideas for new programmes that they’re now just ripping off ITV ones,” somebody else seemed to be thinking the same.

So basically a rip off from Bradley Walsh #AWrightFamilyHoliday pic.twitter.com/HTkXI91Yk6 — Colin Massey (@ColinMass) June 8, 2023

“Dad don’t wanna do it but adrenalin son persuades him to do something scary… hmmm where have I seen this before?” said another viewer.

Another said: “So basically a rip-off from Bradley Walsh.”

Others loved it

However, others loved the show. One gushed: “Started watching ‘A Wright Family Holiday’ tonight and finished the 6 episodes already it was great seeing the bond between them was lovely.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely love the Wright family, just watching A Wright Family Holiday with @MarkWright_. Josh and Mark Senior absolutely brilliant, it’s had me laughing, crying, smiling.”

Someone else added: “Only on the second episode I’ve laughed. I’ve cried. Love the relationship with big Mark, reminds me of me and my dad. Great show really enjoying it.”

Read More: Phillip Schofield’s permanent This Morning replacement revealed as star ‘interested in position’?

If you missed it, last night’s episode and the rest of the series of A Wright Family Holiday, is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Did you watch it last night? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought.